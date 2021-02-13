Vice President Cristina Kirchner will make a presentation to the Supreme Court of Justice to try to prevent the case for illegal espionage that has her as a victim and in which the government of Mauricio Macri is accused from going to the Federal Justice of the City of Buenos Aires.

This was reported by the NA agency, after this Friday the Federal Chamber of Cassation resolved that the causes of illegal espionage during the previous administration should pass to “competence” of Comodoro Py, as requested by several of the accused.

Cristina Kirchner announced that she will appeal to the Court to reject the decision of the Federal Chamber Through a brief that his defense presented in the Court of Lomas de Zamora, where he is processing one of the files for espionage.

According to NA, the former president also requested in her petition that Judge Juan Pablo Augé not hand over the file to Comodoro Py, since she will go to the highest court to claim the ruling of the Cassation.

With the decision of the Federal Chamber, the case in which the former head of the Federal Intelligence Agency, Gustavo Arribas and his then second, Silvia Majdalani, as well as the former presidential secretary Darío Nieto, are being investigated, would cease to be investigated in Lomas de Zamora to go to Comodoro Py.

There are two processes that would now be processed in the Buenos Aires courts, with the intervention of Judge María Eugenia Capichetti and Prosecutor Carlos Stornelli. One is for the illegal espionage on Cristina Kirchner in her Recoleta department and at the Instituto Patria. The other is for intelligence activities both to Kirchnerist and Cambiemos referents, as well as to social and union leaders.

LGP