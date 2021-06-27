I was invited, but there are few occasions on which Cristina Kirchner chooses to show you together with Alberto Fernández and the act of tribute to those killed by coronavirus during the pandemic at the Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK) this Sunday was no exception.

With the centrality occupied by President Fernández, the only speaker of the event armed in the cold noon of this Sunday a few meters from Casa Rosada, the former president rejected the presidential invitation and became one of the absentees of the ecumenical tribute to the more than 90 thousand deaths from COVID in our country.

Neither were the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa, and the head of the Frente de Todos block in the lower house, Maximum Kirchner, which, however, had not been included among the guests, like the rest of the Cabinet. Yes, the Chief of Staff was in the CCK, Santiago Cafiero.

The last public appearance of the vice president had been two Mondays ago in La Plata, in the company of Axel Kicillof, the preferred leader of the former president, who is well above the management of Buenos Aires and the electoral strategy of the Province, on the eve of the campaign.

In that act of inauguration of a building of the La Plata children’s hospital, Cristina Kirchner even referred to the vaccination campaign and the course of the pandemic, something unusual in her story. The times he spoke about the coronavirus and its consequences are almost nil.

In the act they were Juan Manzur (Tucumán), Gerardo Zamora (Santiago del Estero), Gildo Insfrán (Formosa), Adolfo Rodríguez Saá (San Luis), Sergio Uñac (San Juan), Juan Manuel Calvo (vice of Córdoba), among others, along with the porteño president Horacio Rodríguez Larreta; Governor Axel Kicillof and Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero.

According to official figures, the number of deaths from coronavirus in Argentina since the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020, rose to 92,317, after another 338 deaths were reported yesterday.

Alberto Fernández with the governors and the head of the Buenos Aires government in the tribute to those who died from coronavirus.

In La Plata he took the opportunity, in fact, to criticize the opposition and the media, and encourage the immunization plan, one of the keys to the official roadmap on the way to the elections.

Tensions in the ruling party



The absence of CFK at the Kirchner Cultural Center this Sunday also reveals the state of the bond between Fernández and the former president, whose agendas, at times, travel on different tracks.

In recent weeks, per case, Explicit criticism of Kirchnerism to the presidential administration reappeared underground, with harsh statements attributed to the Instituto Patria for some episodes linked to the head of state and which, according to K’s vision, do not add up to much. Quite the opposite.