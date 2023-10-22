“My government lasted until 2015, here I am just the vice-president”, declared Kirchner

The vice-president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, voted this Sunday (Oct 22, 2023) and sought to dissociate herself from the government of current president Alberto Fernández. “The president decides and I was not heard […] My government lasted until 2015, here I am just the vice president”he declared. Kirchner, who presided over the country from 2007 to 2015, arrived to vote at the Julio Ladvocat School, located in the center of Río Gallegos, in the Province of Santa Cruz, at around 1 pm. According to the Clarin, she arrived at the polling station under strong police escort. In September 2022, she suffered an attempted murder at the entrance to her home, in Recoleta, a neighborhood in Buenos Aires.

See Kirchner’s post on his profile on X (ex-Twitter):