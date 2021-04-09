Vice President Cristina Kirchner harshly criticized the Juntos por el Cambio senators, whom she described as “barrabravas” and called them “rude” for going to the intersection of the head of the ruling bloc, José Mayans, who was the last speaker of the session on Earnings.

“You behave like barrabravaswhythey do those things. Very rude, horrible“, launched the incumbent of the Senate, with her usual tone of disgust.

The moment of tension occurred at the closing of the special session, in which the Upper House approved this Thursday the official projects to modify the income tax floor and the scales of the Monotax Regime.

Although the crosses between the ruling party and the opposition they re-characterized the day of deliberations, the strongest occurred when Mayans took the floor to close the exhibitions.

The head of the ruling bench interrupted his speech to warn that JxC Senator Alfredo De Angeli “was worried about time“of your exhibition.

“That’s why they did what they did, President, look at what De Angeli is doing instead of listening to what I’m saying. Please respect. Don’t be rude“Mayans demanded, in a hose format that he uses regularly.

De Angeli was one of the senators who participated in the session in person, together with the head of the Together for Change bloc, the radical Luis Naidenoff.

Immediately afterwards, Cristina Kirchner took the floor to come out in defense Mayans and raised: “I ask you, Naidenoff, discipline your block because, the truth is, we listen carefully to you, whatever you say and whatever you do. “

“It is of good and educated people to do the same with respect to others. Shut up and listen as we are silent when you speak, “claimed the former president and added a” thank you. ”

Later, Mayans resumed his presentation in which he renewed his criticism against the Cambiemos government led by Mauricio Macri. “They devalued 60% of the currency“, he reproached them.

José Mayans quoted Karl Marx in a long speech that angered the opposition. File photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi

The Kirchner senator assured that the “model” of Cambiemos was “a failure that left unemployment, poverty, homelessness.”

Mayans even cited Karl Marx to redouble his questions. “How did Marc (sic) say the issue of surplus value. There was never as much surplus value as in the Macri government, because it is the part that is taken from the worker and that the companies take. It is a saying of Marc, do not get angry With me, Marc said it, “he insisted.

The senator also took the opportunity to reject the opposition’s complaints against the government of Formosa led by Gildo Insfrán. Addressing Cristina Kirchner, he stated: “You know why Formosa bothers them, because you have 76% of the (positive) image in Formosa“.

Shortly after, Cristina Kirchner spoke again to attend a claim from the JxC bank for the exposure time of Mayans.

“The senator has 15 minutes. I’ll give you a minute in any case. It is incredible how badly educated, it is incredible, “he complained again.

And the scandal did not take long to settle when the JxC senators began to ask him gestures to Mayans.

Faced with this situation, Cristina Kirchner took the floor and questioned: “Why Naidenoff? If we listen to him.say what you want from Peronism, of us, they hurt me when they speak, I listen to them “.

“You guys they behave like barrabravas Why do they do those things? “He challenged.

And then, the head of the Senate considered that it is an attitude “horrible”, so Naidenoff took it upon himself to reply: “Well, There are worse things, you have to consult people. “

DS