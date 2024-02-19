Cristina Kirchner, former president and former vice-president of Argentina, reappeared again in the news this Monday (19) to distance herself from the high levels of poverty that afflict the South American country. According to the latest report from the Social Debt Observatory of the Argentine Catholic University (ODSA-UCA), the level of poverty in Argentina already exceeds 57% of the population.

Kirchner, who was vice-president during the government of Peronist Alberto Fernández (2019-2023), responsible for further worsening Argentina's economic crisis, blamed the government of Mauricio Macri, who left power in 2019, for the high poverty rate. highlighted by the university report.

Cristina stated that the debt in dollars and the return of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the country, which occurred during Macri's mandate, were the “main factors” that led to the fall of the Argentine economy.

“We would be seeing how, from 2018 onwards – with the debt in dollars and the return of the IMF (International Monetary Fund) at the hands of Mauricio Macri –, we fell back to the starting point”, wrote Cristina in her account on X (formerly Twitter), in which he also highlighted that “today we are worse than in 2004”.

Also on social media, the current president of Argentina, Javier Milei, who has the support of Macri and who took office on December 10th, taking over an Argentina whose inflation was above 200%, repeated the numbers provided by the report from university and attributed the problem to what he called the country’s “political caste”.

“The true legacy of the caste model: 6 out of 10 Argentines are poor. The destruction of the last 100 years is unparalleled in Western history. Politicians must understand that the people voted for change and that we will give our lives to bring it forward. We did not come to play the mediocre game of politics. We came to change the country”, wrote Milei, who is currently having to deal with the disastrous economic legacy of the government left by Fernández and Kirchner.

The ODSA-UCA document, released this Sunday (18), shows that the poverty rate in the country went from 49.5% of the population in December to 57.4% in January – the highest percentage since the series began in 2004 , when the country reached 54% of poor people -, while indigence went from 14.2% in December to 15% last January.

Projections would indicate that there would be almost 27 million poor people, of which seven million would be destitute. (With EFE Agency)