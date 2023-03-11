The vice-president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, said this Friday (10) that the goal of Justice is to ban her from politics. The statement was given one day after the Federal Oral Court 2 released the arguments for Kirchner’s conviction, handed down in December, stating that she had committed “a serious act of unprecedented corruption” in the country.

“We are talking about one of the largest judicially proven damages to state assets in the history of our country”, indicated the court, when publishing the arguments of the sentence, of 1,616 pages. Sentenced to six years in prison on December 6, Cristina Kirchner was not arrested, as she enjoys constitutional immunity as vice president.

Welcomed to the shouts of “president, president”, at the University of Río Negro, in the south of the country, she received an honorary doctorate from the institution, on Friday, and defended herself against the grounds disclosed by Justice the day before: “more than , is an understatement. Millions of words and adjectives, no evidence and a single goal: proscription”.

According to Cristina Kirchner, “the penal code replaced the electoral code” in Argentina. This Saturday (11), Kirchnerist leaders are preparing an act in the city of Avellaneda, in the province of Buenos Aires, to demand that she be a presidential candidate in this year’s general elections.

“Review” agreement with the IMF

In her speech at the university, Cristina Kirchner also stated that Argentina will have to “review” the conditions of the agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a debt of US$ 45 billion that it signed a year ago.

“We are going to need Argentina’s political leaders to unite in the face of our main challenge, which will be to review this agreement. Not to not pay, but to let us grow,” he said. “If they gave you US$ 45 billion, you will have to give it back”, he admitted, reiterating, however, that “the conditions under which the agreement was signed”, with maturities until 2034, need to be rethought.