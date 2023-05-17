Vice-president alleged that she is persecuted by the Judiciary and that the overthrow of a possible candidacy by the Court would harm Peronism | Photo: EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

In a long text published this Tuesday (16) on her official website, the vice president of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, reiterated that she will not run for president in the October election.

She had already expressed this position in December, after the announcement of her sentence to six years in prison and life disqualification from holding public office for corruption (due to the resources in Justice, she could participate in the dispute), but, due to the withdrawal of Alberto Fernández from running for re-election, there was speculation that she might back down.

“I already said on December 6, 2022. I will not be a mascot of power for any candidacy. I have shown, like no one else, to privilege the collective project over personal projection. I will not enter into the perverse game that they impose on us with a democratic facade so that these same judges, today perched on the [Suprema] Court, issue a decision disqualifying me or directly removing me from any candidacy I have, to leave Peronism in absolute fragility and weakness in the face of the electoral dispute. Recent events have proved me right,” he said, referring to a decision by the Supreme Court that suspended the elections to be held on Sunday (14) in the provinces of Tucumán and San Juan (northwest), governed by Peronism.

“It was not a hasty decision or a product of the moment, but a reasoned and considered decision [não participar da eleição]. I know them [juízes], I know how they think, how they act and how they will act. I watched them throughout history and my family and I felt their game firsthand, with a persecution tied with surgical precision to the electoral calendar”, argued Kirchner, who was president of Argentina between 2007 and 2015.

Peronism, which is suffering from uncontrolled inflation (108.8% in the interannual indicator in April) and the economic slowdown, still does not have clear pre-candidates for the October election, while the opposition already has prominent names, such as the outsider Javier Milei and the mayor of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.