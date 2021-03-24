Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner reappeared this Wednesday in a ceremony in Las Flores for the Day of Remembrance for Truth and Justice, to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the 1976 Coup d’état. “We have no ideological blinders, Néstor loved Disney “, he remarked.

“Who would say that in the midst of this atrocious pandemic, which moves humanity and has broken all the schemes to manage the State, that the only vaccines we have today are Russian and Chinese vaccines. What a thing, because all our lives They said we were closed to the world, “the vice said in her speech. “It escapes everyone that it was the articulation of an Argentina with a multilateralist vision that we were able to count on the vaccines that the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China sold us.”

And he asked that they stop “fucking” with “this of the communists” when referring to the origin of vaccines.

“Nestor and I never went on vacation to Russia and China. We went to New York and Orlando. Nestor had no problems with the United States, he enjoyed like a boy at Disney World. We have no ideological blinders,” he remarked.

But he clarified that what happens is they never confused their personal tastes “with national interests, as others do.”

The act was shared with his son, the national deputy Máximo Kirchner, and the governor of the province of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, and with other officials in what was the formalization of the opening of a Memory Space that will function in the exBrigade de Investigaciones de Las Flores, which served as a clandestine detention center during the dictatorship.

Another reason why Cristina Kirchner chose Las Flores to participate in a public event again was because she was from that city Carlos Labolita, a disappeared Peronist University Youth militant, who was a friend of Néstor Kirchner and lived with him in the house he rented in La Plata.

The last appearance of the vice in an event was at the Ciudad de La Plata stadium, last December, when Kicillof had been in office for a year. There he shared the stage with President Alberto Fernández.

