The Senate is reactivated. After a month off, Cristina Kirchner summoned the first session of extraordinary for this Thursday and the commissions were launched. The ruling party will endorse a dozen documents, including confirming Alejo Ramos Padilla in court No. 1 in La Plata, with electoral competition. They will also advance with the Kirchner project that modifies the way in which the members of the Competition Defense court are chosen.

After weeks off in El Calafate, the vice president returned to the City in the last week of January. The Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus was applied and began to design the start of activities in Congress.

Initially, they planned to deal with what Deputies –which was supposed to meet in mid-January- would send. But entangled in shorts between the blocks, the lower house failed to activate. Cristina and the head of the Frente de Todos bloc, José Mayans, defined their own agenda.

On Thursday there will be a session to agree to the specifications of 15 federal judges who already had a commission opinion in December. Among them is that of the judge of Dolores, Alejo Ramos Padilla, who will be confirmed in Court No. 1 of La Plata. It is a key position because it has electoral competition in the most populous province of the country.

Ramos Padilla is currently the judge of Dolores and from there he advanced in the case for illegal espionage in which the false lawyer Marcelo D’Alessio and the federal prosecutor Carlos Stornelli are being processed.

His statement received 58 objections, including that of the Civic Coalition bloc led by Elisa Carrió, who pointed out his lack of experience in electoral matters and considered that the transfer “was a return of favors” for his action in the D ‘case. Alessio.

On the other hand, the ruling party will also bring a project of interest to the Frente de Todos: the modification of the Competition Law.

The project of the cristinista Ana Almirón basically eliminates the public contest to elect the members of the Enforcement Authority, which must control and sanction monopolistic practices, cartelization and intervene in mergers and acquisitions.

The proposal establishes that the authorities are appointed through the Ministry of Productive Development – in charge of Matías Kulfas – and that they must have approval in the Senate, where the ruling party has its own majority.

Almirón assured that his project seeks to put an end to the “cumbersome characteristics” that prevented the implementation of the Enforcement Authority as stipulated in the law in 2018. He assures that in this way there will be “greater agility” and that the “Senate control.”

Nevertheless, from the opposition and business sectors denounce that the modification is a threat to “independence”, “Transparency” and “legal security”.

In 2019, a shortlist had been formed that was presented before the Senate. But in October 2020, the Ministry of Productive Development canceled them.The current government has new candidates. Among them is Johanna Cristallo, former private secretary of Alejandra Gils Carbó, although she continued in the Procuratorate after her resignation and assumption of Eduardo Casal.

Also María Laura Manin, undersecretary of administrative management of the Ministry of the Interior led by Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro.