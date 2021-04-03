“The candidate in the whole country even if not on the ballot is Alberto Fernandez”. The statement, which portrays the feelings of the Casa Rosada, but not necessarily of all the actors of the official armed group, came from the mouth of those close to one of the diners of the table of 5, that this Tuesday he returned to share a barbecue in Olivos. The partners of the President could reformulate the maxim and change the name of the president to that of the Front of All.

Whatever the formula, in the presidential residence, Fernández; the Chief of Staff, Santiago Cafiero; the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro; the head of the ruling bloc and leader of La Cámpora, Máximo Kirchner; and the President of the Deputies, Sergio Massa; they discussed the plan for postpone the STEP and the general elections that hours later the last three would propose to a sector of the opposition, but they also agreed on the need to install a political communication and decision-making table to order an atypical electoral campaign that was traversed by the pandemic.

In the Government they believe that the legislatures will once again be -as on other occasions- a management plebiscite. If they dare to say it in private, it is because they trust their numbers and projections.

What would it mean then Win the election for the ruling party? In the Executive they have two answers to the same question. The first and most convenient for the ruling party is the simplest: to get more legislators in Congress. Together for Change, it also has to defend the seats it won in 2017. The second answer is more linear: a victory would mean getting at least one more vote than the first opposition force in the entire country.

Then, of course, there will be more symbolic cuts, for example, if Peronism wins the intermediate election again in the Province, the country’s main electoral district, for the first time since 2005, when Cristina and Nestor Kirchner pulverized the aspirations of the Duhaldes. The footnote, as noted by the contributor to Mauricio Macri, Hernán Iglesias Illa, is that in the Province the The ruling party will defend 18 seats that were obtained 4 years ago separately by the Renewal Front and Citizen Unit, plus the force of Florencio Randazzo, who was then sponsored by the now president Fernández.

All the representatives of the heterogeneous pro-government armed forces do agree on the same strategic bet which they relaunched in February, but which was partially relegated by the uncovering of the vaccinated VIPs. Is about strengthen individual characteristics of the members of the Frente de Todos. They consider that the main asset of the ruling party continues to be, after all, the unity and the strength of a coalition.

With that perspective and the idea of ​​replicating the success of 2019, they explain that Massa has raised the flag to raise the floor of the income tax and capitalized on that caress for the salaried middle and upper middle class. In the Executive they assured that they could have raised the non-taxable minimum by decree, but they preferred to strengthen the leader of the Renovador Front, which always addresses the middle class, SMEs and focuses on security.

In this scheme the role of Cristina Kirchner it is clearer: it continues to be the owner of around 30 percent of the votes – which is mainly harvested by popular sectors – and the main organizer of the ruling party. In the most important offices of the Casa Rosada they do not hesitate when the question is what is the contribution of the President in that equation. “Alberto is the synthesis”, They respond.

They relativize the installed idea – and projected in numerous polls – that the president lost the ability to add independent and moderate votes, with his dialogist style. They argue that the opposition and the media turn all the actions of the President into capitulations to Cristina Kirchner, either in institutional or political matters.

In privacy they have confidence in reversing that supposed advance on the subjectivity of a portion of the electorate that could be defining. How? With deeds, or in his words, with “materiality”. In addition to the more than a thousand works in progress, they underline, first of all, the concrete character of the coronavirus vaccines, main concern in the whole society. The National Executive, like that of all countries, is in charge of achieving this scarce good, the condition that -according to the most exalted Albertists- the President managed to transmit in his last and surprising National chain.

The Economic recovery is for the Government another material issue, which – they acknowledge – they hope to capitalize more, as well as the arrival of vaccines, thanks to the postponement of the STEP and the elections general. The great obstacle that can be seen and that in the Executive, starting with the President, no one denies is the inflation, tangible in every supermarket gondola. With a price increase for the first quarter of around 12 percent, more than a third of the 29 percent that appears in the Budget, in the Casa Rosada they hope with a second semester with less inflation.

They are betting that the economic and employment reactivation added to the official assistance will counteract the rise in the poverty index reported by the INDEC in the coming months.

In the Government there are also internal criticisms of the official communication, by disproved to ministers like Felipe Solá and Carla Vizzotti, who had advanced measures of restrictions that were denied by official spokesmen and later confirmed by the Executive. “We need precise communication”, they point out.