It is like a federal map of the crack, seen from its B side. Based on the survey that is released monthly CB Public Opinion Consultant, where it evaluates the images of 10 national leaders plus the 24 governors, Clarín publishes this Friday who are the politicians worst seen in each province.

The emblems of polarization, Cristina Kirchner Y Mauricio Macri, almost monopolizing the cast. More complicated him than her. And in that context, two other weighty leaders sneak into this uncomfortable ranking: Maximum Kirchner Y Axel Kicillof.

The study of CB included in April 550 to 1,250 cases by district. Clarion He advanced how the provincial leaders did and how the Horacio Rodríguez Larreta-Kicillof fight is at this time.

Regarding the images of all the evaluated leaders, a general look allows certain conclusions to be drawn.

1) In their districts, the governors tend to be better weighted than national politicians. In the review province by province, none of them is at the top of the negative image.

2) The most questioned enter the crack logic: Macri concentrates the criticism against Juntos por el Cambio and between Cristina, Máximo and Kicillof the anti-K are divided.

3) Other leaders of these spaces, although they show high rejections in some districts, zafan from last place. They are the cases of Sergio Massa, Patricia bullrich Y Alberto Fernandez.

4) Rodríguez Larreta breaks the mold a bit. Perhaps the greatest national potential of the Buenos Aires head of government is there today, in the low percentages of negative image that it usually shows throughout the country.

5) Two other leaders evaluated are the radicals Facundo Manes Y Alfredo Cornejo. Something similar happens with the first as with Larreta: it clearly combines more support than rejection. It is almost impossible to compare the former governor of Mendoza due to his low level of knowledge, except in the province he managed.

Macri and the top negative: 13

The former president is the leader with more negative image in 13 provinces. The biggest, Buenos Aires, and the rest rather girls: Catamarca, Chaco, Chubut, Formosa, La Pampa, Misiones, Río Negro, San Juan, Santa Cruz, Santiago del Estero, Tierra del Fuego and Tucumán. There, its valuation against oscillates between 59 and 71 points.

And the most complex thing for Macri is that it is not doing very well in the rest of the country either: it only has a differential in favor (more positive than negative) in Córdoba. In other very anti-K districts such as Ciudad or Mendoza, the former president shows barely regular numbers.

Cristina and the karma in the middle: 7

With the former president there is a inflexible rejection in the central fringe of the country –in several of the most populated districts – but also in small northern and southern provinces.

Cristina is the leader with more negative image in seven provinces: CABA, Corrientes, Jujuy, La Rioja, Neuquén, San Luis and Santa Fe, with rejection values ​​between 60.9% and 68.7%.

Like Macri, anyway, its differential against is repeated in almost the whole country. The exceptions are three small provinces: Santiago del Estero, Formosa and Chaco.

Maximum, the Kirchner variant: 3

Something particular happens with the head of the block of deputies of the Frente de Todos. Since he raised his profile in Congress and was nominated for the PJ Bonaerense began to be measured throughout the country, to see an eventual national projection. Y it did not go well.

Maximum Kirchner repeats the general parameters of his mother (rejection in the central strip of the country for example), with a lower level of knowledge but higher rejection in some cases.

Axel Kicillof and Máximo Kirchner, Cristina’s heirs, in a ceremony in Moreno.

The deputy was the leader with the most negative image in three provinces: Between Ríos, Salta and Mendoza.

1) The first one is a rarity, since Maximum K “only” has 56% negative there. Entre Ríos is shown as a moderate district less polluted by the rift. The second worst seen is Macri (with 54.8%).

2) In Salta something similar happens: “points” Maximum K with 59.7%, but a little lower come Cristina (55.7%) and Macri (54.1%). Rejections not so high for both sides of the polarization.

3) Mendoza, meanwhile, perhaps the most anti-K district together with Córdoba, elects the deputy a little above the vice and with negative image record: 76.4%. It is the worst number in the entire series.

Kicillof, in the capital anti K: 1

The Buenos Aires governor enters this uncomfortable table in a single province. But it is not one more: Kicillof has the biggest negative image in Cordova, the anti-K capital of the country (71.4%).

At one point, it is another variant of the former president and that is why he appears, with Máximo Kirchner, as the heirs of the projects. This is how they are presented and this is how people see them.

Kicillof, although not the worst, also has complicated numbers in Mendoza (67.6% against) and CABA (59.9%). And he shows the best in poor northern provinces: Santiago del Estero and Formosa, the only two where he ended up with a positive image balance.

