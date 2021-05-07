As if they no longer had any indication that the attempt to displace Federico Basualdo from the Undersecretariat of Electric Energy will not go unpunished, Alberto Fernández and Martín Guzmán received a formal warning with notarial value from Cristina Kirchner. In that communication, sent Thursday through the Senate, the vice president notified the President and his Minister of Economy that he will use his veto against government measures whenever it deems necessary.

The issue that caught Cristina’s attention was, once again, the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund that Guzmán heads to receive a new loan that allows him to cancel the one he took Mauricio Macri and thus extend the payment terms.

It is already clear enough that Cristina does not want Guzmán to sign that agreement, at least during this year. The vice president still considers the image of IMF missions unacceptable arriving in Argentina to monitor the numbers of the local economy, as the organization does every year in the almost 200 countries that comprise it.

Cristina has already decided that she will plant guiding guides in Guzmán’s economic program to avoid the influence of the Fund’s economists.

These guides are intended, in principle, to avoid increases in the rates of public services. It is already known that electricity and gas will have symbolic increases that will be liquefied in two months, or less, of inflation, and that public transport tickets will continue at such low levels that it is more expensive to charge them than to release the turnstiles.

This Thursday, with the initiative that the vice president sent to vote in the Senate to recommend that the draft that the IMF will send to Argentina not be used to cancel maturities of the debt with that bodyIt was also evident that Cristina is not willing to continue being a passive observer in the meetings that Guzmán will hold next week in Europe, a trip that will serve the President and also his minister to strengthen himself with the photos together with European leaders.

If he wants to continue in his position, the minister must learn to consult the progress in the negotiations with the IMF and also his own decisions in economics with the interlocutor appointed by the vice president: Cristina already warned quite clearly that a minister cannot go against the decisions of the political head of the Frente de Todos.

To avoid the fury of the vice president, the minister will have to take refuge under the arm of the president. His problem, now, is that he stopped being the minister of the government alliance to become the minister of Alberto Fernández. That, as in any coalition, will generate costs for your protector, who will have to defend as his own the measures of his official, not only before the opposition, businessmen or the IMF, but also before the partners of the Frente de Todos, or, rather, before The partner.