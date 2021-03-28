They say that ambiguity in a government is directly proportional to dispersion in the exercise of power. Are the economic prospects good or bad? The question does not arise from a bad omen but from the two positions that emanate from the Alberto Fernández administration and that generate uncertainty and confusion.

In a waste of optimism, the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, has been stating that the GDP could grow by 7% (two points more than the forecasts), that the recovery of employment has already begun, that public works will be the main engine of the next stage and that the agreement with the IMF will consolidate the stabilization of the economy. Extended facilities agreement that Guzmán had been endorsing on the basis of a 10-year term and with the first payment of the debt contracted by Mauricio Macri after 4.5 years from the signing, that is, in the second semester of 2025 .

But the other government bell, Cristina Kirchner’s -just the one with the most power- said the opposite. That the terms and rates that the Fund negotiates with Guzmán is not only “unacceptable” but also “we cannot pay because we do not have money.” The vice president wanted the term to be 20 years but the IMF rejected it. He even slipped that Argentina would be ungovernable if an agreement on indebtedness and bimonetary policy is not reached with the opposition.

“Cristina is right,” supported Alberto Fernández. Truly every time the vice president issues an opinion, via twitter, letter or in a speech like this week in Las Flores, then the president comes out to say that she is right. Like when she spoke of the officials that do not work, when she emphasized that it is Alberto F. who governs and not her, or she went out to install the lawfare. Cristina is always right.

“When Cristina appointed him and then won the elections, Alberto was clear that their role would be to seek balance between Cristina, Massa and albertism that never decided to consolidate, and relegate any ambition to build power “reflects a Peronist leader. He admits that the president opted for a logic that goes in the opposite direction to the DNA of Peronism: to build power to lead and lead.

In the Casa Rosada, some officials minimize the effects of the intern on “the people” and point out that the ordinary citizen has other concerns such as vaccination and the economy. However, they accept that Cristina’s attitude erodes the presidential figure that had generated trust and dialogue at the beginning of the quarantine.

They cling to the polls that circulate with a particular reading. “After a terrible year due to the pandemic, Alberto Fernández is still the only one with a favorable differential” with respect to the other heads of the Frente de Todos, that is, Cristina Kirchner, Máximo Kirchner, Sergio Massa and Axel Kicillof, with a very high negative.

Hoping to be able to reverse the current bad situation of the President, in albertism they consider that the future of Alberto Fernández is tied to the result of the legislative elections -For now- October. In reality, they point to a combo that includes vaccination, the improvement of the macro economy and the electoral result.

A minister says he has no doubts that the elections must nationalize and consider itself as a plebiscite of the management of Alberto Fernández because it is the chance he would have to relaunch. But it does not serve him that in the face of an eventual triumph of the Frente de Todos – something that in the Casa Rosada they see as very probable despite the adverse scenario – there are doubts about who won. “It cannot be read as Alberto and Cristina won, the winner has to be Alberto”, he assures.

However, to achieve such an effect, several sources agree that should change the government’s political communication and begin to outline a clear story. “We are disorderly and we cannot install the agenda items but we always work on the reaction”, they complain to the Government. It happens that at the beginning of the administration, Fernández stated that he should be the true communicator, but that strategy failed due to the devaluation that the presidential word has suffered in recent times.

“There is no strategy, there is no work scheme with groups of leaders, legislators or the ministers themselves coming out to install a position on a particular issue or, on the contrary, discourage any version that does not reflect the government”, indicates another official.

A clear example occurred with the modification of the income tax that obtained half sanction in Deputies. One of the few measures aimed at the middle class. It was motorized and spread by Massa, but at no time did the Casa Rosada make her theirs and raised it as an achievement of the management of Alberto Fernández. Even the head of the Juntos por el Cambio interblock, the radical Mario Negri, at the close of the session in the early hours of Sunday morning in Deputies ironized: “Nobody is more lost than the one who does not know where he is going. The method of patching and improvisation has been made a system of government. It had not existed in any Peronist government before. Patchwork and improvisation, change of mind, uncertainty every day. It’s more, the President has not been appointed tonight in 20 hours “, He launched.

For Albertism, the electoral campaign has to be embodied by Fernández, conceptually he has to be the candidate and those who head the lists should not be black palate leaders from the Instituto Patria –for example a Sergio Berni- but moderate men or women that allow us to deduce that they respond to Alberto.

In this way, they argue, the president could show his first triumph of his own and the second time he beats Juntos por el Cambio. And they even hope that an eventual triumph of the ruling party will put the opposition into crisis, due to the dispute between radicalism and the PRO.

Of course, for all that happens the President would have to influence the lists and to force Cristina to a low profile in the proselytizing stage, something unthinkable for the moment. “Alberto and Axel are a good formula for the campaign”, points out a legislator.

But the doubts do not cease. There are a dilemma that flies over the Casa Rosada on the day after if that electoral victory were to take place. “The big question is if Alberto will go against the Judiciary to save Cristina or if he gains centrality and legitimizes himself to conduct a process of six years of government “, sums up an official.

