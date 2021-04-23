Cristina Kirchner rejected again this week before the Justice the claim of deputies of Together for the Change of being plaintiffs in the cause for the controversial decision of the ANSES to pay him two honorary pensions for 1,600,000 pesos per month.

In summary, the defense of the vice president stated that the judicial debate is “abstract” because ANSES has already started to pay him even though there is still no final judgment as it does claim, instead, thousands of ordinary retirees who sue it.

The honorary pensions are for former presidents and vice-presidents but “you can only collect one according to the law,” explained former social security chambermaid Luis Herrero. It is not the case of a common widow that after the death of her husband she does have the right to receive a pension.

Herrero, famous for his defense of the rights of retirees, explained that law 24018 on honorary pensions in article 5, issued during Menem’s administration, says that “the perception of the allocation ordered in article 1, it is incompatible with the enjoyment of any national, provincial or municipal retirement, pension, retirement or ex gratia benefit, without prejudice to the right of the interested parties to opt for it for these last benefits “.

Cristina’s lawyer, Facundo Fernández Pastor, this week asked the social security judge Ezequiel Pérez Nami that “plaster the contested resolution contrary to the rule, issuing a resolution according to law and having as given up to the third appellants ”in reference to the legislators of the opposition.

Last month, Judge Pérez Nami gave a group of deputies headed by Alejandro Cacace the right to be part in this case, but after a presentation by the vice president backed down.

In addition, de Cacace claim the role of party in the cause the deputies of Together for Change Alberto Emilio Asseff, Alfredo Cornejo, Jimena Hebe Latorre, Luis Petri, María Martínez and Graciela Ocaña. They argue that they are public funds and a state official, among other reasons.

Despite Cristina’s claim, judge Nami this week raised the case to the chamber of the national chamber of social security, made up of Néstor Faciolo, Sebastián Russo and Fernando Strasser, the appeal of legislators.

The court now has 30 days to decide, Despoulis explained to Clarín. If he definitively removes the legislators from the case The controversial payment to Cristina will be automatically signed and ANSES shall not make an expression of grievances. This measure is made in thousands of lawsuits of ordinary retirees to base their appeal to the decisions of the judges of the jurisdiction.

Before leaving the presidency in 2015, Cristina made his sister in law and Minister of Social Action, grant him his honorary pension and that of former President Néstor Kirchner, with the endorsement of the then legal and technical secretary, Carlos Zannini.

During the Macri government, ANSES opposed this resolution with the same criteria as former judge Herrero. Upon returning to the government, Cristina opened this case so that the two honorary pensions are restored.

But last month, after a first ruling by Pérez Nami not yet signed, the head of the ANSES Fernanda Raverta began to pay her two honorary pensions and a retroactive one that deputy Cacace estimated as about 100 million pesoss. Before, Cristina announced that she was resigning her vice president’s salary of about 300 thousand pesos per month.

In his claim this week, the vice president’s lawyer wrote that in “as the matter has become abstract, declare the withdrawal of the appeal filed by the defendant dated 02/04/2021 ”.

Due to what was stated by the lawsuit in the submitted brief, Cristina’s lawyer said, “I have come to request that the appeal filed by that party on 02/04/2021 be declared abstract and therefore declared void, since, as it will be founded throughout the present, that the Magistrate has not analyzed the question violent the jurisprudence of the Supreme Court and the current legal system, “he said.

Finally, Cristina’s lawyer stressed that “which makes him repudiable before the law and, due to the damage caused to my client, null of absolute and unhealthy nullity”.

Last week, in another letter, the defense of the vice president had denounced the deputies’ lawyer, Federico Despoulis, and had accused the legislators of “violating” the legacy of former president Raúl Alfonsín.

