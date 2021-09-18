At 10:15 p.m. on Friday, just as President Alberto Fernández was leaving the Casa Rosada for Olivos, the Government communicated the names of the new Cabinet after the institutional and political crisis that triggered the defeat in the PASO and the mass resignation of the officials that respond to Cristina Kirchner.

In all, seven of the twenty ministers left their posts. The governor of Tucumán Juan Manzur will be the Chief of Cabinet; Santiago Cafiero will replace Felipe Solá at the Chancellery and Eduardo “Wado” by Pedro, the first official to present his resignation, will continue to lead the strategic Interior Portfolio. Anibal Fernandez returns to the Executive to occupy the Security Portfolio. They will take over on Monday. Martin Guzman will continue to lead the Economy.

The vice president and La Cámpora they managed to impose their decision to accelerate the changes of ministers, which the President was trying to delay until after the general elections.

In her public letter on Thursday, the former president made explicit that it was she who He had suggested to Fernández the name of the governor of Tucumán to occupy the head of Cabinet. He also targeted the Secretary of Communication Juan Pablo Biondi, who hours later presented his unwavering resignation to the president. It was not the only casualty that the President should have regretted.

Manzur visited the President in Olivos on Thursday. At the Casa Rosada they always felt it was their own. From the Executive They sought to guarantee springs of power in their province, where he is politically at odds with Lieutenant Governor Osvaldo Jaldo. After the refusal of another governor -Sergio Uñac, of San Juan- De Pedro it was confirmed at the head of the Ministry of the Interior.

The ministers of Justice, Martin Soria; Atmosphere, Juan Cabandié; Culture, Tristan Bauer; that on Wednesday they had submitted their resignation through the media and social networks, will remain in their positions. Instead, Ricardo Salvarezza, Science and Technology, will be replaced by Daniel Filmus, current secretary of Malvinas.

Paradoxes of destiny or metaphor of the balances of power in the Front of All, the President ended up replacing several of the ministers who responded to him politically. Sabina Frederic, Security, -and very resisted by Kircherism- will leave his position in favor of Anibal Fernandez, who had already served in that Portfolio when it was merged with that of Justice, and Cristina Kirchner she was the president, between 2008 and 2009. Since 2019 she worked as controller of the Río Turbio Carboniferous Deposit.

The appointment of Cafiero – “alter ego” of the President and target of all the criticism of La Cámpora – to the head of the Foreign Ministry, was known while the current Minister of Foreign Affairs Felipe Solá traveled to Mexico to attend the Celac Summit, the regional body that Argentina will preside from now on.

Nicolas Trotta, of Education, unauthorized on multiple occasions by decisions and declarations of the Head of State, was replaced by Jaime Perzyck, another leader who responds to the vice president and who had made his resignation available.

The formoseño Louis basterra, which -with a very low profile- occupied the Portfolio of Agriculture and had reached the national Executive by an agreement with the governor Gildo Insfran, will be replaced by another experienced minister: Julian Dominguez, who held the same position between 2009 and 2011 before taking over the Presidency of Deputies.

The President managed to hold Guzmán at the head of the Palacio de Hacienda. Cristina Kirchner I had already let him know that he did not ask for his head the same Wednesday by cell phone. The president also resisted the advance on Matias Kulfas and Claudio Moroni. The Ministers of Productive Development and Labor were other of the favorite targets of Christianity throughout the administration. To Kulfas nobody forgives him -as deputy Fernanda Vallejos recalled in her “leaked” audio – her books against Kirchnerism.

Before the names of the new ministers were known, Biondi handed over his unwavering resignation to the president. The former Secretary of Communication was and is for Fernández much more than a spokesperson. It will be replaced by John Ross, current national director of official advertising.

According to the official statement distributed by the presidency, Fernández thanked the outgoing officials and received the commitment of the appointed ministers in this new stage. The new ministers will be sworn in on Monday.

Cafiero rendered one last service as Chief of Staff to the President in the midst of the institutional cataclysm that opened the categorical defeat in the primaries. In his last hours as coordinating minister, he left his office on the first floor of the Casa Rosada several times to meet with ex-renounced De Pedro and delineate the names of the new list of ministers in which both will finally remain.

