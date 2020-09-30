Cristina Fernández de Kirchner will sit, once again, in court. A judge closed the investigation in the call cause of notebooks and he referred the file to a federal court, which must now set a date for the start of a new oral trial against the former Argentine president. You will not be alone. In the list of defendants there are another 53 people, including former high-ranking officials of the Kirchner government – accused of collecting millionaire bribes – and construction businessmen linked to public works – for, supposedly, paying them. Judge Claudio Bonadio closed the file just over a month before the general elections of October 27, which, according to all forecasts, will make Peronist Alberto Fernández president and in his number two to Fernández de Kirchner.

The call cause of notebooks It started in August of last year. A power driver named Óscar Centeno had meticulously noted down the details of the trips that he allegedly made for ten years with bags loaded with dirty money between the homes of paying businessmen and collecting officials. In the handwritten notes, the driver put addresses, names of ministers and secretaries, powerful businessmen and, on several occasions, that of former president Néstor and Cristina Kirchner. The impact of the notebooks on Argentine politics was only comparable to the Brazilian Lava Jato, which has former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva behind bars.

A long list of regrets allowed Judge Bonadio to advance in the reconstruction of an alleged network destined to raise money from a dozen large construction companies, which paid for public works contracts. According to the magistrate, Fernández de Kirchner “will be brought to trial for acts of corruption committed while he held the highest office of the Executive Power.” “The crimes could be carried out due to the coverage provided by the highest officials in the country, and it should be noted that many of the illegal behaviors that are proven in this instance have been recognized by their perpetrators,” the judge wrote in a 154-page resolution that signed on Friday morning.

The judge held after a year of investigations that Néstor and Cristina Kirchner were the “heads” of an “illegal collection system” organized in the Planning Ministry, in charge of all infrastructure works. Former Minister Julio de Vido is on the list of accused. Among those who confessed to having paid bribes is Angelo Calcaterra, cousin of President Mauricio Macri.

This is the second oral trial Kirchner faces. The first, which investigates a corruption network linked to road works in the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz, has been in process since May. Kirchner participated in the first hearings, obliged by the regulations to hear the accusations against her. The case for the notebooks case has no start date yet, but it is unlikely to coincide with the campaign. In any case, the former president has parliamentary privileges, due to her position as senator, and if she finally wins the elections, she will add the legal protection that benefits the vice presidents. Her arrest will only be possible in the future if Congress begins an impeachment process, an unlikely scenario due to the parliamentary majority that Peronism expects after the elections.

The cause of notebooks It is the main investigation Kirchner faces, among a dozen other files for corruption, most of them in the hands of Bonadio. The former president maintained from the beginning that the succession of prosecutions and requests for preventive detention that she faces were part of a montage orchestrated by the Government of Mauricio Macri and promoted by Judge Bonadio, whom she tried on several occasions to remove from the investigations.