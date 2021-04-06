Vice President Cristina Kirchner appealed a complaint to the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation so that the cases for illegal espionage in the macrismo remain under the orbit of the federal justice of Lomas de Zamora and do not go to Comodoro Py.

He did so through a direct complaint appeal presented this Tuesday in his role as plaintiff by his lawyer Carlos Beraldi before the highest court in the country, according to the brief to which he had access. Telam.

“It is essential that the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation intervene in the case and, immediately, issue a resolution that guarantees the prosecution and punishment of the criminal maneuvers denounced before the Courts that are competent by law,” he argued.

Beraldi asked that the ruling of Chamber IV of the Federal Chamber of Cassation be reviewed, which signed the decision to pass the cases for illegal espionage in which the former AFI holders in the macrismo Gustavo Arribas and Silvia Majdalani of the Federal Court 2 of Lomas de Zamora to the courts of Retirement.

“There has been an improper interpretation of the regulatory norms of the guarantee of the natural judge,” said the lawyer.

In addition, he warned that “the decision adopted may determine the obstruction of an investigation of an unprecedented institutional gravity, with the consequent risk that events that undermine the very validity of the democratic system may remain in impunity.”

