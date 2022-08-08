Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, photographed on September 30, 2021. JUAN MABROMATA (AFP)

In the photo there are 14 people. They wear soccer jerseys and smile at the camera with their arms around each other. On the far left of the second row is Diego Luciano. To the right, in the center, is Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu. The first is a prosecutor and is in charge of the accusation against former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, accused of setting up an illicit association to defraud the State. The second is the head of the Tribunal who must decide if the Luciani investigation proves that Kirchner is guilty. The photo in question shows an amateur team, called Liverpool, a regular participant in the soccer tournaments that former president Mauricio Macri organizes in the caltrops, your weekend home. “Everything matches everything”, Kirchner wrote on his social networks Sunday night. This Monday, his lawyers asked that both prosecutor Luciani and judge Giménez Uriburu be removed from the trial.

The Argentine Penal Code establishes that “the judge must refrain from hearing the case” if “he has a close friendship or manifest enmity with any of the interested parties.” The official newspaper Page 12 posted the photo of the soccer team with the headline “Comrades, we were always partners.” The vice president replied to it on her networks as proof of what she considers to be a judicial persecution orchestrated by the macrismo. “Page 12 proves that the illicit association is theirs. The President of the Court and the Prosecutor of the ‘Public Works’ case playing soccer in the country house of Mauricio Macri”, he wrote. Carlos Beraldi, Kirchner’s lawyer, presented a brief before the court on Monday minutes before the fourth day of arguments by prosecutor Luciani began.

“This personal relationship, which was kept confidential at all times, should have been formally communicated to the defenses -and strictly speaking, to all of society- once this process, of singular institutional relevance and media significance, was filed. before this Court”, wrote the lawyer Beraldi. “Promoting a case as a prosecutor so that a friendly judge resolves it is not innocuous behavior from the legal point of view, especially when it comes to a representative of the Public Ministry who places so much emphasis on the need to safeguard transparency in the exercise of the public thing. Does it seem reasonable to you that the prosecutor who is accusing and the judge who is to try Cristina Fernández de Kirchner play soccer games in nothing less than the fifth of Mauricio Macri, whose government promoted this same cause and became a plaintiff? .

The intention of the defense is that both the accusing party and the judge withdraw from the case and the entire investigation is annulled. Luciani has been especially harsh on the vice president since she began reading her paper last week. He accused her of being the head of an illicit association created to extract funds from the National State “from the top of power.” He referred to an “extraordinary” corruption structure. And he detailed an oiled mechanism where businessman Lázaro Báez, today imprisoned for money laundering, received million-dollar public works contracts in the province of Santa Cruz, the political cradle of Kirchnerism, in exchange for returns.

Both Judge Uriburu and the prosecutor have already announced that they will not withdraw from the case. Luciani asked to answer “orally” to the request of the former president’s defense. You will have to wait for the defense attorneys of two other defendants to make their own claims.

