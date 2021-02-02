Cristina Kirchner convened the first extraordinary session in the Senate, in which a bill to reform the Competition Defense Law will be debated and agreements for the appointment of judges and diplomats will be discussed.

Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner called the special session for this Thursday. It will be carried out remotely, with a minimal presence of legislators in the session and the rest through the virtual system.

The plenary meeting of the legislative body will be the first activity of the extraordinary period, since in January there was a holiday in the Senate.

The agenda scheduled for Thursday includes a project by Senator Ana Almirón to reform the Antitrust Court in terms of the formation and operation of the National Competition Authority.

One of the changes consists in that the appointment of the Executive Power is through the proposals of the Ministry of Productive Development of the Nation, passing through the review of the Congress for its final approval.

In addition, the session will deal with a series of opinions from the Committee on Agreements on appointment of judges and magistrates.

With information from Télam