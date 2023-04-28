The Vice President of Argentina, Cristina Kirchner, greets her supporters at the Teatro Argentino in La Plata, on April 27, 2023. AGUSTIN MARCARIAN (REUTERS)

Pure Kirchnerism wrapped up, once again, Cristina Kirchner. The excuse was the presentation of the Néstor Kirchner Justicialista School, a new think tank from which will emerge the government program that this sector of Peronism will offer for the general elections in October. A political definition was expected from the vice president, self-excluded from any candidacy since December, when she was convicted of corruption. “Cristina President,” the audience sang, when Kirchner replied that she had already given “everything she had to give.” Then he adjusted to the official program, which announced a master class on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and “its recipe for inflation and recession.” “The agreement with the Fund is inflationary because it is a canned policy,” he said, while his Economy Minister, Sergio Massa, is negotiating an agreement with the organization that will allow the government to reach the October elections alive. “It is necessary to review the clauses of that agreement,” warned the vice president.

Kirchner opted for a long haul through Argentina’s worst economic crises, at a time when inflation is skyrocketing and the national currency is collapsing against the dollar. He recalled the hyperinflation of 1989, the burst of the convertibility of the peso with the dollar in 2001 and the current discussions about dollarization as a way out of the chronic crisis of the economy. “We are all discussing what failed 20 years ago,” he said. He did not give names. He referred to Domingo Cavallo, the creator of convertibility in the 1990s, as “the clear-eyed one.” He said that the mayor of Buenos Aires and candidate for the presidency, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, once proposed a fee for the university. And he flew over all the time in his speech Javier Milei, the ultra-conservative who is growing in the polls proposing to exchange the peso for the dollar as the only solution to inflation, the great drama of Argentines.

Milei bases her campaign on attacking the political “caste”, of which she does not feel part of despite being a deputy. “He is a jerk,” Kirchner replied. “He is saying that the caste is afraid. What are you afraid of, if nothing ever happened to you, brother? What do you come to fuck me with that we are afraid of you! Where are we afraid of you? Where from? But cheeks… Cheeks!” He yelled, in the most fiery section of his speech.

The Argentine economy dries up foreign currency and inflation flies, and that is what Kirchner pointed to. The CPI rose 7.7% in March and has already reached 104.3 year-on-year, the Central Bank barely has international reserves and the peso has lost more than 5% of its value against the dollar so far this week. The national currency was under fire all week. Minister Massa is negotiating with the IMF to advance to June the 11,000 million dollars planned for December.

Peronism needs the Fund to avoid a devaluation of the peso that would squander its few options for electoral victory. It was in this framework that Kirchner charged against the agency. “The agreement with the Fund is inflationary because it is a canned policy that is applied as a single-issue recipe to all countries. His policies have not given results, there is not a single successful case, ”he said. For Kirchner, the problem of inflation has nothing to do with the fiscal red, but “with the shortage of dollars” that Argentina suffers. “The amount paid to the IMF should be tied to a percentage of the trade surplus, because that’s where the only dollars we have come from,” he proposed.

Argentina made a commitment to the IMF to reduce the fiscal deficit to 1.6% of GDP in 2023. Kirchnerism opposed this reduction from day one, to the point that it voted against the agreement in Congress. It was the beginning of the definitive break between Kirchner and the president, Alberto Fernández. The relationship is totally fractured today. The president uploaded a video to his networks to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the election that began the presidential career of Néstor Kirchner. Behind the images of the former president, of which he was chief minister, Fernández called for an end to “the cult of individualism, personality and the theory of the boss.” It was an allusion to Kirchner and her desire to be the one who decides the name of the Peronist candidate.

