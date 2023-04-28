The Argentine vice president, Cristina Kirchner, said this Thursday (27) that “it is necessary to review the agreement” that Argentina signed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which she considers “inflationary” and responsible for the serious escalation of prices in the country.

“The big problem that Argentine society is currently facing is inflation. I continue to say that this agreement that was signed is inflationary because it is a canned policy that is applied with a monothematic recipe to all countries”, argued the also former president.

Cristina participated in a conference before about 1,800 people at the Teatro Argentino, in La Plata, capital of the province of Buenos Aires, under the title “Argentina Circular. The IMF and its historical recipe for inflation and recession. Political fragmentation and economic concentration” .

At the event, he stated that “it is necessary to review” the agreement that the country has with the IMF to refinance a credit of US$ 44 billion granted in 2018, during the government of Mauricio Macri, “but not to not pay”.

“In addition to the discussion of surcharges, we want the conditionalities to be reviewed, and in the future we will have to discuss that the amounts (to be paid) are linked to the trade surplus”, and not to the fiscal deficit as an established target, he opined.

The former president, who made no reference to her possible candidacy or that of any other government politician for the 2023 elections, classified the “return of the IMF to the Argentine Republic” as a “burden”.

“It hurts when the opposition talks about the last 20 years because I believe that there is no good Argentine who can ignore the burden that the return of the IMF to the Argentine Republic means for society,” he said, referring to the governments of Néstor Kirchner (2003- 2007), hers (2007-2015) and Alberto Fernández’s (2019-2023), only interrupted by Macri’s mandate.

The vice president did not miss the opportunity to quote the historic Peronist leader, the two-time president Juan Domingo Perón (1946-1955 and 1973-1974), who said that he “always rejected” the IMF, which “entered after the State” that overthrew him and that was “protagonist of the worst moments that happened in democracy”. Cristina Kirchner forgot to mention that hospitality for Nazi criminals was a deliberate policy of the government of Juan Domingo Perón.

In a week of great exchange rate tension, with a strong acceleration of the so-called “blue dollar”, which reached the mark of 500 pesos (118% of the official value), several left-wing voices called for the annulment of the pact with the IMF. However, the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, seeks to renegotiate some of the goals with the entity, in a context of historic drought in the region, which caused Argentina to lose about US$ 20 billion in exports.