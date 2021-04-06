With that of Cristina Kirchner, Kirchnerism He has already made three requests for annulment of the oral trial for the cover-up of five Iranians in the attack against the AMIA, known as the cause of the Pact with Iran.

The insistence confirms that the vice president you don’t want to sit on the bench of those accused of the cause that has the most international repercussion.

This trial at the end of last year was bogged down between requests for annulments and inquiries and It has not started for 3 years now.

Carlos Beraldi, attorney for the vice president, announced that it will base its request for annulment on the visits of the cassation judges Mariano Borinsky and Gustavo Hornos to former president Mauricio Macri in the villa in Olivos.

And he announced that he will also ask that his request is transmitted in an oral and public hearing, as Cristina already did when requesting the annulment of the Future Dollar case before the cassation chamber. If given this possibility, the rationale may be broadcast on TV.

At that hearing, the former president said, furious, before the TV cameras that justice “It is a rotten and perverse system”, in an allegation that was more a campaign than a legal defense .

Tomas Farini Duggan, lawyer for the relatives of victims of the AMIA attack, Luis Czyzewski and Mario Averbuch, told Clarion, paraphrasing Alberto Fernández, that a visit by a judge to a president “It is not a crime.”

Beraldi should demonstrate, with evidence, that there was an “affectation” to impartiality Borinsky and Hornos when they ratified the prosecutions in this case, added the lawyer, as if to justify a nullity.

The first play was the former AFI holder Oscar Parrilli who last year requested his annulment for a confusing denunciation of pressure from the judge of Cassation Ana Figueroa during the government of Mauricio Macri.

After the attorney general of the Treasury, Carlos Zannini and the defense of the vice president, they claimed lthe fall of the case because the request for an investigation of the former head of Interpol, Ronald Noble, who promoted the negotiation with Iran.

Farini Duggan recalled that TOF 8 “Never resolved” Parrilli’s first request for annulment.

Look also

TOF 8 is made up of judges Gabriela López Iñiguez, José Michilini and Daniel Obligado. This is the same judge as granted the controversial house arrest to former Vice President Amado Boudou in the Ciccone case.

Instead, the prosecutor Marcelo Colombo asked the Federal Oral Court 8 (TOF 8) to move towards the start of the trial.

While trying to flip the oral trial, Zannini asked TOF 8 for help to produce proof in your favor and Roberto Boico formally resigned from the defense of Cristina to assume in the Buenos Aires federal chamber.

As TOF 8 delegated test production to the parties, Zannini asked how to request proof to federal court No. 6, to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights, to the Government, to Congress and to the Directorate of Migration.

A theme is concatenated with another. Boico integrates room II of the federal chamber that will have to decide an appeal of Farini Duggan to the dismissal that the federal judge Marcelo Martínez Di Giorgi dictated to Noble.

For the complaint, Noble participated together with former Foreign Minister Héctor Timerman in the negotiations that led to the memorandum signed in 2013.

The debate about this former Interpol official is based in Interpol’s red alerts on five Iranians that, according to the complaint of former prosecutor Alberto Nisman, they were going to be terminated after the signing of the pact.

The alerts are still in force but with an added text, since 2013, that talks about a diplomatic negotiation between Argentina and Iran for the attack that does not exist.

In this case, Cristina has a confirmed prosecution for aggravated cover-up and obstruction of a functional act.

Nisman’s complaint, after a series of comings and goings, fell on former judge Claudio Bonadio. This, in March 2018, sent the case to oral trial. In December of last year, there was to be a preliminary hearing but it was suspended.

This measure includes the designated ambassador to Russia, Eduardo Zuain, Parrilli, Zannini, the former treasurer Angelina Abbona, Mena, the Buenos Aires minister Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque, the Iranian reference Jorge Khalil, the piquetero K Luis D’Elía and the Quebracho leader Fernando Esteche.

The appeal to the dismissal of Noble must be decided by Boico, and his colleagues Martín Irurzun and Eduardo Farah. Boico should apologize for having been Cristina’s lawyer in this same case. Then, Irurzun and Farah, who supported the investigation since 2015, will now have the last word on this key decision.

Look also



Look also

