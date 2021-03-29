Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner he asked the Justice to give him back, “urgently”, the management of its companies and hotels, which today are intervened and seized in the framework of several cases for laundering.

The judicial presentation was made through a request from his lawyer, Carlos Beraldi, in which he demands the completion of the judicial interventions of the companies Los Sauces SA, Hotesur SA, the Los Sauces hotel and the condominium of Máximo and Florencia Kirchner in a maximum period of 60 days.

It is a maneuver that seeks, on the one hand, to regain control of the hotels and properties of the Kirchner family as well as income from the rents of those properties. But on the other hand, the maneuver aims to delay, even more, the start of the oral and public trial of the case that has the vice president accused of forming an illicit association dedicated to the money laundering of State funds.

The Alto Calafate hotel is intervened by the Justice. Photo Maxi Failla.

The request was made to the judge of oral court No. 5, Daniel Obligado, the same one who allowed Amado Boudou to enjoy house arrest at the beginning of the pandemic without being included in people at risk.

The presentation of the vice president before the Justice was advanced by La Cornisa that is emitted by La Nación +.

Beraldi also required that the auditors present a final report and that a technical team audit the work of the judicial assistants to determine the patrimonial situation of the companies and the condominium.

The lawyer specializing in corruption issues Silvina Martínez warned about the danger for the investigation if the vice president’s request were granted, at the same time she made a presentation in the judicial case to avoid the maneuver. “Acceding to the request of the defendants would benefit the Kirchner family, allowing them to recover the administration and usufruct of all their properties, including their hotels, but, in addition, it harms the ongoing judicial processes where not only the enrichment of the Kirchner family but also money laundering maneuvers that involve real estate and hotels that are now being claimed by their administration, “says Martínez’s presentation.

The assets of the Kirchner family have been seized and seized for years in the framework of the Hotesur and Los Sauces investigations, where money laundering maneuvers are being investigated. Today, these properties are administered by the Justice.