Adriana Palliotti is the judge who is now in the crosshairs of Cristina Kirchner. She is a member of the Federal Oral Court 5 (TOF 5), which must try her together with her children, Máximo and Florencia, for money laundering. In the minority, he recently opposed returning the management of companies, hotels and a group of 26 properties. It was when she was challenged for the first time. Now the vice president’s attorney, Carlos Beraldi, requested his removal for his harsh ruling against Lázaro Báez, sentenced to twelve years in prison.

The Kirchner family expanded the arguments that it considers sufficient for Judge Pallioti not to continue to be part of the court that must judge them for him.money hoarder of 130 million pesos, maneuvers carried out -as determined by justice-, through two companies: Hotesur (hotel firm) and Los Sauces SA (real estate).

The TOF 5 is also made up of the judges Daniel Forced -who gave Amado Boudou house arrest and reduced his sentence in ten months-, and Adrián Grunberg, linked to Legitimate Justice.

When these two magistrates decided to return to Cristina, Máximo and Florencia Kirchner the management of their properties and the management of the companies still suspected of having functioned as “screens” to introduce “funds of illicit origin” to the market – the accusation maintains – Judge Pallioti was the one who voted in dissent.

That measure earned him the first request for disqualification by lawyer Beraldi. The second proposal, expanding those arguments, came after knowing the grounds of the sentence against Lázaro Báez in the Money Route K. Pallioti integrated the TOF 4 that carried out that trial and that sentenced Cristina’s former business partner to twelve years.

The Kirchner’s lawyer says that the judge lost her impartiality, because in the foundations of that sentence it was known that Pallioti, together with the judge Nestor Costabel, they determined that the crime preceding the money laundering maneuvers carried out between 2010 and 2013 was the case known as “Vialidad”. This is the file that led to the vice president’s first trial for alleged corruption, and where she is accused of having been the head of an illicit association that defrauded the State by favoring Báez with road contracts “riddled with irregularities.”

For the two magistrates – since at this point Gabriela López Iñíguez voted against-, the funds that allowed Báez to carry out the laundering operations had two origins.

On the one hand, the magistrates spoke of tax evasion, in reference to a plant of apocryphal invoices that represented a movement of illicit money of 568,874,868.78 pesos.

But they also understood that the other source of the funds that Báez laundered were fraud generated through public works.

These aspects were reported by Clarín, and it is precisely that note that the Kirchner family used to challenge Pallioti, who is also the fourth judge in the trial for alleged corruption in public works. The defense of the vice president maintains that the magistrate “has expressed her position in relation to several of the factual and legal circumstances that make up the accusation made in the “Hotesur” and “Los Sauces” cases.

Beraldi cited the note from Clarion which reflected the fundamentals in the case of Ruta del Dinero K, where the judges spoke of how the “repeated frauds, perpetrated from within the National State, altered the budgetary destination of those funds, and, therefore, when the payments in favor of Lázaro Antonio Báez were irreparably contaminated and thus entered his coffers ”.

Beraldi also discussed another of the arguments of Costabel and Pallioti, according to which through this fraudulent operation (simulated tenders, cost overruns, the accumulation of contracts without technical capacity by the Austral Group, among others), “they are predominantly represented the money taken from the National State, that is, the material object on which the frauds perpetrated by that State (Báez) and by the remaining members of that illicit association fell, ‘which includes the vice president and part of those who were in front of the Ministry of Federal Planning led by Julio De Vido.

Cristina Kirchner’s lawyer considered that the magistrate “has advanced her position not only in relation to the facts that should be debated in these proceedings, but also in relation to several of the legal issues discussed in the record (possibility or not that the alleged fraud the State investigated in case No. 5048/2016 may be the crime preceding the alleged money laundering maneuvers that are reproached in these proceedings) “.

