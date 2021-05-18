Vice President Cristina Kirchner criticized on Tuesday the request for political asylum in Uruguay made by Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón, former adviser to Mauricio Macri and pointed against Justice and against macrismo.

Through a letter, the former president said that she felt “stupor and indignation” and compared the judicial situation of Rodríguez Simón with her calls for an inquiry.

“Last night in front of the television, when I saw the image of Fabián Rodríguez Simón, alias“ Pepín ”, requesting political asylum in Uruguay only because he was called to give an investigatory statement, I not only felt astonishment and indignation, but the intimate conviction that finally, more sooner or later, the masks fall and the true face of macrismo appears: lies, cynicism and true impunity in Argentina, theirs, “he launched.

News in development.

JPE