After a meeting with union representatives, the president of the Senate, Cristina Kirchner, and the president of the Deputies, Sergio Massa, announced the joint agreement for the legislative staff, with an increase of 40%.

The upload is 11 points above the official salary guideline, which was anchored in the forecast of an inflation of 29% for 2021.

This inflationary pattern was foreseen in the Budget law that the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán drew up and that Cristina Kirchner and Sergio Massa promoted precisely in Congress.

Cristina Kirchner presides over the Senate session this Wednesday.

Budget law it was sanctioned by Deputies just six months ago.

The agreed salary update will be made in four tranches of 10% to be paid in the months of July, August, September and October.

Is about one of the highest parity rates so far this year.

Last week the state-owned UPCN and ATE signed a lower agreement, although they also belong to the public sector: 35% in six installments..

In the private sector, the Banking Association signed at the beginning of the year a salary andn line with the pretense of the Casa Rosada, 29%.

In the resolution signed by Cristina and Massa, they stipulate that “the expense required to comply with the provisions” is ‘will be charged to the specific items of the different administrative services components of the Jurisdiction of the National Legislative Power “.

The agreement was announced this Wednesday after a meeting held in the office of the vice president, in which they participated on behalf of the unions: Norberto Di Prospero by the Association of Legislative Personnel (APL); Claudio Britos placeholder image by ATE and Martin Roig of UPCN.

“We want highlight the predisposition, political will and sensitivity of the presidents of both Houses, “said Di Próspero in a press release distributed this Wednesday.

In addition, he was present Maria Luz Alonso, Administrative Secretary of the Senate.

Shattering pattern

In March inflation was 4.8% and in April 4.1%. Although it is expected to be lower in May, according to estimates by the consulting firms it would be between 3.5% and 3.7%.

As a result of this, in recent weeks, inflationary pressures had already been registering increases in the wage agreements signed, percentages higher than 35%, as in the case of railways (37.5%).

The official salary guideline it was shattering month-to-month due to inflation that remains uncontrolled.

This week Truckers sent a note to the two business chambers of freight transport to request that joint negotiation be opened.

The joint agreement in force in cargo transportation It expires at the end of this June. Until then, the parties will have time to agree.

Although it was not made official what salary increase Truckers will ask for, it transpired that Hugo Moyano would claim a percentage of around 45%.



Congress of the Nation. Photo Maxi Failla.

Would a way to differentiate yourself from the rest of the guilds, just in a year in which the CGT authorities are renewed and Pablo Moyano, eldest son of the trucker boss, does not hide his aspirations.