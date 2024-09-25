The responsibility of the last governments in the burden of the external debt, the eternal condition of the Argentine economy, has been the subject of dispute —this Monday and this Tuesday— between former president Cristina Kirchner and Luis Caputo, the Minister of Economy of the Government of Javier Milei. While the former president recalled Caputo’s participation in the taking of the multimillion-dollar loan granted in 2018 by the International Monetary Fund, the current minister accused her of being behind “all the debt” that the country carries. Among accusations on the matter, they did not spare other more personal ones of violence, misogyny and “not knowing anything about economics.”

The saga began on Monday, when Kirchner criticized a decree of necessity and urgency (DNU) by Milei, which eliminated the requirements that the Executive Branch must meet to exchange or restructure the public debt. “What is the urgency of the DNU when the central modification in terms of indebtedness is already submitted to the consideration of Congress in the budget project that Milei presented with so much pomp and so little attention? What does Caputo want to do with the next debt maturities? Set the country on fire again in the debt bonfire as he did with Macri and the IMF? “Not even with a heartless and inhuman adjustment can Milei’s Minister Caputo pay the debt that Macri’s Minister Caputo generated?” the former president said in a message she posted on her social networks.

His words alluded to the role that Caputo played as Minister of Finance and President of the Central Bank during the Government of Mauricio Macri (2015-2019), when the country accessed the largest loan granted by the IMF in its entire history: 55 billion dollars – of which it only managed to disburse 44 billion.

“You created all the debt of the last 20 years, guided by the primate you had as Minister of Economy,” Caputo said in response, mentioning Axel Kicillof, currently governor of the province of Buenos Aires, in charge of the Economy portfolio between 2013 and 2015. “Your husband was right when he said that you knew nothing about economics,” Caputo continued, referring to alleged comments by the late former president Néstor Kirchner. “Stay quiet and scream, that’s the most you can do, because you will never govern again.”

The exchange continued to escalate, always through messages on social media.

Cristina Kirchner recalled and published a video from 2018 in which Milei can be seen in one of his usual television appearances before dedicating himself to politics. There, the far-right economist accused Caputo of “irresponsibly and inefficiently spending 15 billion dollars of the reserves” […] causing one of the great disasters that were made in the Central Bank.” The former president added a few words for Caputo: “As Macri’s minister, I knew he was a serial debtor in dollars and a great liar with numbers. Now, as for him being violent and misogynistic as Milei’s minister, the truth is that I didn’t have it… It seems that it is contagious. Look what your current boss said about you, idiot!”

“Haha, I see you are listening to me, just keep yelling!” was Minister Caputo’s next intervention in the controversy.

The last episode of the saga, for now, was Kirchner’s on Tuesday. Once again, he resorted to the dissemination of a video, from 2015 in this case, in which Nicolás Dujovne, Macri’s former Finance Minister, can be seen explaining that Kirchnerism had left the Government with “a very low debt,” which allowed the Macri government to request a million-dollar loan from the IMF. “You must not be a liar with the numbers, especially when there is so much record and testimony. Two plus two is four; and the numbers of Argentina’s debt in 2015 revealed the debt reduction that had taken place in the previous 12 years,” Kirchner said. “And Minister,” he addressed Caputo, “if you are failing again (it would be difficult to have a different result with the same policies) take responsibility and do not get angry with us.”

