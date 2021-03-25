Embraced by the plan she devised to pass the election year, Cristina Kirchner warned on Wednesday that the Government has no intention of paying the debt with him IMF. Said the country can’t do itBut in numerical terms it is more or less the same, as understood by soulless people who buy or sell debt bonds.

Cristina said it because she believes that there is no way to carry out an electoral campaign and at the same time do what the Fund is going to request to grant a new loan that will serve to cancel the one that Mauricio Macri contracted. Exhausted the possibility that there is something similar to an economic plan, the IMF will demand at least one sketch on the prospect of reducing the fiscal deficit, which implies removing subsidies to public services or cutting the purchasing power of salaries, pensions and social plans. That, Cristina thinks, is unacceptable.

It is quite usual that the promises or the scenarios that politicians draw on the campaign have trouble fitting in with reality, but, in this case, the most serious problem is that the speech reality worsens. Cristina speaks to seduce her voters, but in the same loop she scares businessmen and bankers who could invest in the same country that those voters live in. The vice president has a very long history of measures and discursive positions that end in management failures or, with increasing frequency, they vanish the instant after they are enunciated.

Speeches that conspire against the benefits they enunciate are nothing new. Something similar happened to Mauricio Macri when, to get votes, he called to prevent the return of populism, and investors understood that it was convenient delay investments to see if that apocalyptic prophecy was accurate. That speech made reality worse in such a way that, no matter if it was based on certain premises or not, it ended up burying the chances of reelection.

Today it is the IMF that told Cristina that payment terms cannot be extended because that would imply modifying rules that have been accepted for decades by dozens of countries on all continents. The markets also told him something similar with the rebound in country risk. But tomorrow a Chinese bank is going to tell you when it clarifies that, if Argentina wants financing, it must have an agreement in force with the IMF that implies the supervision of public accounts. And the day after tomorrow Angela Merkel may tell you, who has a line of credit for development investments ready.

It has been several months since the vice president decided to stop hiding her differences with Alberto Fernández. It does not matter what speech the President rehearses, or what explanation the Minister of Economy advances, there Cristina will be there to correct what does not seem indicated to her. She is the most powerful leader in the Government, and that is how everyone understands it: whoever has the votes has the decisions.

However, for whatever reason, the vice president continues reserving veto power on the decisions of the President and not so much the initiative on the management. The departure of the Lima Group came after the approval of the Bachelet Report on Human Rights violations in the Venezuelan regime. The veto of the agreement with the IMF came when Martin Guzman he was already in Washington trying to present some coherent idea in the negotiation.

Until when will this situation remain unchanged? It is not possible to know today, because nobody knows if Cristina thinks keep staying the last word holder and dedicating itself to reducing the authority of the President by dint of tweets and speeches or, as already hinted on several occasions, the Government will be redesigned so that the political importance of each of the members of the Front of All is reflected in the formal organization chart.

Look also