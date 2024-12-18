ChristinaJuan’s mother, has been one of the great protagonists of the edition of Big Brothereven if he was not competing. From the set, defending his son, he has given the audience real moments.

During the semi-final, held on Tuesday night, it was no less. Isabel Landa, Óscar’s sister, was the one who lit the fuse, go against Juan in his argument: “It was only funny when he had to dance, but he hasn’t given videos and always looks for Oscar to discuss.”

“The one who should not win is Oscar,” Cristina replied, in her turn. “From the first moment he is in love with my son“, he justified his response. Furthermore, He listed a series of insults that the Basque encouraged some teammates, although Jorge Javier stopped him, although the public applauded the woman. “What Oscar does is harassment!”.

“We cannot use words like ‘let the police come’, threats, humiliation, harassment…”, the presenter admonished. In addition, it calmed the contestants, who were listening to everything. “Nothing has happened between Isabel and Cristina“They greet each other,” he clarified.

The protagonists of the confrontation took the opportunity to hug each other. “This is a circus” Cristina calmed down, with great grace. In addition, both apologized. “I’m a fan of Cristina, she’s the fucking lover,” Albert Infante celebrated, laughing.