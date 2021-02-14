“What I don’t understand is why we gave the whole ad to cousin Sergio“, asked a minister of Alberto Fernández, on Thursday, when the rain was already falling on the Buenos Aires sunset and the Plaza de Mayo was illuminated. Just eighteen blocks away, the Chamber of Deputies was about to approve the debt sustainability project. Sergio Massa was taking a break in a gloomy-looking office that was not his, in front of a table piled high with Coca Cola cans, food scraps and Café Crème cigarette butts.

Many deputies and advisers came and went talking on the phone through a narrow corridor that leads into the compound, or they went out to smoke, or to have small dialogues in front of a window that overlooks Combate de los Pozos street. The unexpected presence of the afternoon had been that of Mario Meoni, the Minister of Transport, who had walked those same corridors to say hello and perhaps to show that his health was optimal. He came from the Güemes sanatorium. Twenty-four hours earlier, he had undergone angioplasty and had just been discharged. As soon as he saw him, Massa hugged him to his office. There, everything is more careful and the white lights dazzle because they were recently changed. Despite that, they call the place “The confessional”.

‒You are enlarged, Sergio, right? Someone asked him on the way to the office.

As if by magic a photographer had appeared to portray them. Meoni turned to see who had asked the question. He made a gesture with his eyes and tried to decipher Massa’s face. The president of the Chamber only managed to laugh and preferred not to take the issue seriously. They walked away.

Massa comes from becoming the political protagonist of the week for the presentation of the project that establishes the elimination of the payment of income tax for salaries that are below 150 thousand pesos. It is true that some officials of the Executive were concerned when they saw that their ally was left exclusively with the political revenue of the announcement. They wondered if it was not time for the revenues to go to the President, who accumulates months of decline in his image. They could have asked Alberto, but for greater certainty perhaps they should look at the Instituto Patria.

“Cristina has welcomed Sergio a long time ago. He is playing well and it was time for a recognition“, says one of the usual interlocutors of the vice president. Massa demanded changes in Earnings since he was an opponent of Christianity, that is, not so long ago. They say he had a promise since the campaign that, when the time came, it would be he who will take over the initiative.

On December 30, before greeting each other for the arrival of the new year, Cristina and Massa met to talk about the project. When Martín Guzmán found out, he shouted to the sky: he analyzed that it was a fiscal cost of about 40 billion pesos and that it would impact the negotiations with the Monetary Fund. Cristina, who never stops talking to the Minister of Economy – he is one of the few who visits her department – interceded in the discussion. “That seems fine to me”, He said. Guzmán asked to be compensated with another project so that the reductions of the profit rates for companies, which had been established in the tax reform carried out by the macrismo in 2017, be suspended.

The package was finished closing in the presidential residence of Chapadmalal. “Put him in and let him know when he’s ready “Alberto told Massa in the first days of January. There has been speculation since then with the date of the announcement. It is logical. The good news is rare. The Government remains on alert for the millions of vaccines against the coronavirus that it announced and that for now come in droppers, due to the rise in infections and deaths that place the country among the most affected in the world and due to the escalation of inflation, which tightens the rope with unions and businessmen, beyond public gestures.

There could be more gestures toward the middle class in the election year. It is part of the deliberations in the ruling party. “We have to put money in people’s pockets or resign ourselves to losing the election”, is heard. Guzmán listens and suffers. It’s not the only one.

The improvement for workers who pay Earnings, which in this case reaches an initial universe of 1,267,000 people was anticipated by Clarion Monday. Twelve hours before, Cristina, Massa, Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro, and Máximo Kirchner they met to chat in reserve about that and other sensitive topics. According to the journalist Iván Schargrodsky, the summit was held – a novelty would be – in the barbecue area of ​​Massa and Malena Galmarini’s house, in Tigre. The protagonists denied it. The talk existed.

The opposition reacted favorably to the project to raise the non-taxable minimum. He could not have done the opposite because the substantial reduction of the tax was a proposal by Mauricio Macri before arriving at the Casa Rosada. The anti-K referents in Congress supported, although they stated that the draft that circulated is insufficient. They asked for the inclusion of the self-employed, for an update mechanism and warned about the situation of retirees.

The economy is the central axis of the discussions in Together for Change, especially when thinking about a plan to regain power in 2023. To do what was not done or to redo everything that was done wrong, depending on who is consulted.

Hernan Lacunza, the economist Horacio Rodríguez Larreta consults for his presidential project. Photo: Andrés D’Elia

Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, who began studying economic history with Pablo Gerchunoff, already has several economists working for his project. But there is one who consults at least once a month and who stands out in his consideration when projecting his presidential plans. Hernán Lacunza. He is a low-profile, cold and reserved economist, graduated from the UBA, number two in the Central Bank, led by Martín Redrado when Cristina Fernández advanced on reserves in January 2010.

Racing fanatic, like his new boss, he was the last finance minister of Macri. It took office on August 20, 2019, when the markets were going through black days due to the instability of the dollar and prices and Nicolás Dujovne wanted to leave. Macri appreciated the gesture of the newcomer and made it public. “That you accept today speaks of your deep commitment and courage,” he said in his presentation. Lacunza left management with a certain consensus that things could have been worse. That year ended with an inflation record, 53.8 percent.

María Eugenia Vidal, who in 2019 accepted that Lacunza would leave his post in the province of Buenos Aires to go to the same ministry in the Nation, today shares the talks with them, although sometimes the head of government invites the advisor to his house and they chat to alone. Lacunza prepares its reports based on a diagnosis: 45 years ago Argentina lost the pattern of development.

The head of government shares this diagnosis and often wonders to what extent the scenario will change when Alberto ends his term. Faith never had him, but he came to think that some things were going to improve. Not anymore.

