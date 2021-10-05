Another tragedy on the roads of Lazio. 19 year old dies in an accident in Aprilia, in the province of Latina. Four very young boys died in a few hours. The latest is a young girl just of legal age, Cristina Andersson, who lost his life in via del Genio Civile, after the car swerved and crashed into a fence.

The 19-year-old girl died on the evening of Sunday 3 October 2021, while walking along Via del Civil Engineering in Aprilia, in the province of Latina, in Lazio. For Cristina Andersson there was nothing to do: the attempts of rescuers to save her life were useless.

According to a first reconstruction made by the agents, the very young was driving his car. She had almost arrived on the Via Pontina, when for reasons still under investigation she has disbanded suddenly. The car went off the road, the car crashed into a fence and overturned on the road.

The impact was particularly violent. Unfortunately for the girl there was nothing to do. After the call to the number of emergencies, 112, an ambulance arrived on the spot. But the paramedics could not help but ascertain his death.

The injuries and trauma sustained during the crash were too heavy and did not give her a crash. His body was extracted by the firefighters who intervened together with the 118 health workers.

19 year old dies in an accident in Aprilia: the dynamics of the accident are still unclear

On the spot of the accident also the Carabinieri who made all the relevant findings and tried to reconstruct the dynamics of the accident, even if the causes are not yet known.

The incident did not involve any other means. A few hours earlier and a short distance on the Pontina, two other young 18-year-olds, promises of local football, had lost their lives.

