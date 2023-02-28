He did not make it Christine Cardullo, died at age 27after six months spent in a hospital bed, due to an accident caused by thepirated car of an old man who didn’t even stop to help her. The girl originally from Messina had, in fact, been invested from a car in Forlì, on July 31st.

Doctors have never given false hope to family of Cristina Cardullo, who, however, had been hoping for a miracle since last July 31st. The 27-year-old originally from Messina lived in Forlì, where, near her home, around 1.30 pm on that Saturday she was run over on the pedestrian crossing.

Driving the car that hit her was an 85-year-old elderly gentleman who didn’t even stop to help her. Identified shortly after, he ended up in handcuffs, defending himself by saying that he hadn’t even noticed he had hit her squarely on the pedestrian crossingdespite being thrown several meters away.

Cristina Cardullo was hospitalized for more than 6 months at the Bufalini hospital in Cesena, due to the serious sustained head trauma. The doctors immediately confirmed that her health conditions were desperate.

The 27-year-old also underwent two surgeries and hope was that one day she could recover. But on Saturday 25 February her heart stopped forever in the hospital bed where she was.

Farewell to Cristina Cardullo, her body will rest in Messina

Cristina Cardullo’s body will now fly to her native Messina, where on Wednesday 1 March family, friends and acquaintances will be able to greet her forever, in the funeral organized at the church of S. Nicolo in Viale San Martino.

Last summer her aunt remembered her like this: