The day we spoke to Cristina de Middel (Alicante, 49 years old) there was still a long way to go before it was announced that the agency she presides, the legendary Magnum, was going to receive the Princess of Asturias Award for the Arts. She had just returned from a trip to Japan to work on the collaboration that her organization maintains with Uniqlo: there she not only visited parts of the country that she did not know, but also met the Japanese Amancio Ortega, Tadashi Yanai, who is a fan of Magnum but especially of Elliott Erwitt. “He made a portrait of him and he has it in his office because he says it comes out very well. I have not seen it,” she comments with the natural joviality that defines her character, while in the background the strident sounds of the construction work taking place in her house in Salvador de Bahía could be heard: “Salvador is a very touristy place where there is a very marked visual imagery and a very interesting relationship with the image. This house is very big and I am renovating it little by little to set up a photography center, a kind of foundation where I will have a storage room and an archive where I can keep things without them getting mushrooms. [risas]. On the upper floor I am going to make apartments for artistic residencies that strengthen Salvador’s ties with Lagos and Nigeria, which are two culturally and visually closely connected places.”

Cristina de Middel, who has been living in Brazil for years and is an inveterate traveller (as well as a polyglot: she speaks French, English, Portuguese and a smattering of Italian and Catalan), began her career as a photojournalist for various Spanish media and non-governmental organisations, but the complicated relationship between reality and images in times of misinformation and precariousness caused her deep disappointment, which led her to launch her first artistic projects, in which she questioned the veracity of photography as a document and played with reconstructions of reality. In 2012, she “invented” a space programme in Zambia – starring fake astronauts – entitled Afronauts, which was her first great critical success. Later, in addition to many exhibitions, came her particular adaptation of Mao’s Little Red Book, the result of her first trip to China and the fake diary of a Nigerian child whose village was devastated by war.

Alongside these lines and on the other page, below, images from The Kabuler (2022), a collaboration with fellow Magnum member Lorenzo Meloni, which explores the return of the Taliban to power in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of foreign troops.

When she received the National Photography Award in 2017, De Middel had already established herself as a benchmark for documentary experimentation, whose work often has an ironic, sarcastic and even humorous tone. That is why when she joined the very solemn Magnum, some received her with reservations: “Abbas Attar, who is a legend of photojournalism and has already passed away, called me and said: ‘I ask you with all due respect Cristina, but I want to know how you are going to manage your relationship with reality, which is the raw material we work with here, because I know that you do fiction.’” De Middel explained to her that in the same way that in newspapers there is a space for information and another for opinion, her work was, in some way, opinionated. But she does not deny that that question made her reflect on her role and her own approach to photojournalism: “In 2018 and 2019, we did a project on the border with Mexico. And there, in that coexistence with 16 photographers in a house in Tijuana and another house in San Diego, I realized how much work they do and how important their craft is. Magnum is one of the great things that has led me to believe again in the vision of documentary photography. And that’s fine, I recognize it, I claim my right to contradict myself.”

When she was appointed president of the agency in 2022, the news took her by surprise, as did the main problem she now has to deal with as the head of an institution with almost a century of history, where not only the legacy of the two greats who gave the agency its reputation, Robert Capa and Cartier Bresson, is safeguarded, but also that of all the professionals still active for whom artificial intelligence is a threat. Thus, Cristina de Middel faces the struggle between reality and fiction, but in a very different way: “Many things have to be redefined from a legal point of view. You can ask new applications to put a zebra on a scooter like Martin Parr or Steve McCurry and at the end of the day that is also intellectual property.”

In her new position, the photographer continues to struggle with her own vision of the world and her particular sense of humour, which in some ways made some circles, particularly in her own country, take a while to take her seriously: “I was born in Spain but I lived in France until I was 11 and in some way I am very connected to French culture, which has given me the opportunity to see the very different attitude that the French and the Spanish have towards culture. The way in which the Spanish defend Spain and the way in which the French talk about France is very different. Spain must be one of the only countries in Europe that still thinks that artists are lazy, that museums are a waste of time and culture is a waste of money. That is a way of thinking of a country that is not proud of who it is.”

Los Angeles. Edward, from Gentlemen’s Club (2018), about prostitution from the clients’ perspective. CRISTINA.DE.MIDDEL.MAGNUM.PHOTOS

But although she admits that if she hadn’t been living in London when she self-published Afronautas she wouldn’t have “made it”, she has always had one foot in her country, where she has received great recognition despite the fact that she has never used traditional channels to publicise her work. Although she recognises that the entry of Magnum into the equation meant an important change: “It is an objective validation that opens doors for me that I know would not otherwise open”. De Middel is not unaware of the gender gap that has existed in the evolution of her career: “Obviously in the artistic circuits there is a huge difference between men and women and it is also very well proven. The level of presence of women in museums, the average prices of works by women and the number of exhibitions of women are evident. Things are improving a lot. But when I started I asked myself how it was possible that a person who has had the same success as me, in the same way as me, was an event while my work went so unnoticed”.

The gender issue, however, has had its advantages at Magnum: “The world of photojournalism is very sexist, but also precisely because they have that very sexist courtesy, sometimes you manage to put yourself in a better position…” she explains, laughing. Because a sense of humour is still fundamental for her. “Now when I write, I am no longer selling my little projects with an email from myself. Now I represent an institution and I am aware of what that entails, but although of course I want to approach everything seriously and not make a joke out of everything, it is very important to me that my work remains playful, that it is not light, but that it remains playful. I do not want to become a person who lectures or blames others or places herself above others because it is closer to drama. For me, maintaining the balance between the personal and the institutional is a great concern.”

De Middel has been called upon to take on the role at a very complex time: with a war on European soil and the United States in a moment of deep political and social crisis. “Of course, how the Israel-Palestine conflict is addressed is a matter of debate and great care is taken to offer the point of view of both sides, but the reality is that there have always been wars. It is another thing when they are wars that involve countries that do not usually appear in the press.”

The artist and photographer is clear about her future. “I think that presiding over Magnum is probably the most difficult thing I have ever done, but I am learning a lot. I am no longer talking alone with my things, with my movements, with friction, with I don’t know what. I am dealing with something that is much bigger than my own research or individual obsession. I have had to learn to speak with that responsibility and believe it. But as soon as I have fulfilled my mission, I am very happy to return to my little life.” No thirst for power. “When I have completed my mandate, I will return to my cave.”