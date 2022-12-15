Cristina D’Avena will participate in the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of the birth of Fratelli d’Italia.

In the program of the celebrations of the first party in Italy between 15 and 18 December in Rome there is also a performance by Cristina D’Avena. The singer would also have expressed “strong sympathy” for the Prime Minister, and the people of the web of different political and social views took little time to trigger the controversy.

Cristina D’Avena will take the stage during the opening night of the celebrations for the 10th anniversary of Fratelli d’Italia. The singer who has given life to real youth anthems thanks to her iconic theme songs – from Cat’s Eyes to Mila and Shiro, Kiss me Licia, It’s almost magic Johnny, just to name a few – taking such a clear political stance, is inevitably met with the disappointment and anger of many of his fans, who vented especially on social media. In fact, the hashtag “Cristina D’Avena” immediately jumped into the trend.

Cristina’s sister, Clarissa, also spoke to Il Foglio of “a strong sympathy for Giorgia Meloni” on the part of the singer. What disappoints the fans – beyond the political position – is above all the closeness of the figure of Cristina D’Avena towards the LGBTQ + community. The Bolognese artist was in fact a guest at civil rights events such as the Pride in Padua, and this “turn to the right” came as an unexpected bolt from the blue.