“Mid-August in Barbie Style… I think of you… Enjoy the sun!”. The post published on Instagram by Cristina D’Avena inflamed August 15 with her followers. A shot in costume which, as has already happened in the past, sparked the comments of the fans who have shown that they appreciate the singer’s shapes.

“Cristina latte d’avena” to “All three good in singing”, passing through the parody of cartoon theme songs interpreted by D’Avena over the years. Any examples? “It’s almost short-sighted Johnny”, “Terry and Maggie remembered them differently”, “They are 2 sisters who made a pact”. Someone else, lapidary, writes instead: “Melevisione”.