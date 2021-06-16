With the EP In the heart only football Cristina D’Avena sings her anthem of Euro 2020. Discover her passion for the Italian national team and the blue Holly and Benji

“In the heart only football” is Cristina D’Avena’s EP, dedicated to the European Championships, with the best cartoon themes related to football: reinterpreted songs, including “All in one breath (until the final whistle) ”Theme song of“ Capitan Tsubasa ”, the unpublished one that gives the title to the album, plus the first theme song” Holly and Benji – Two champions “, sung for the first time by Cristina, as a tribute to her many fans.” also because I love football, I don’t miss an Italy match and I think I also buy the flag. I like the team: she is young, active, attentive, I watch her with my sister Clarissa, a Juventus player like me even though I also have a soft spot for Bologna, but the wildest fan is my mother Ornella, who is from Jesi and dotes on Roberto Mancini. It is always very aggressive. Perhaps also because she was used to watching matches with my father, an Inter fan, who is no longer there. ”

“Oh yes, my mother keeps saying ‘but look how good Mancini is, but look how good he is, he is also from the Marche!’, We have a lot of fun following the Azzurri.”

Who are the Holly and Benji of the national team?

“That Japanese cartoon was revolutionary, all very physical, in a gigantic field … I would say Gigio Donnarumma, who is handsome tall, and Ciro Immobile … who is not immobile at all! This national team excites me particularly because it gives me the feeling of leaving the ‘nightmare. They took away the contact, the embrace, I miss the handshake that gives energy: seeing the audience at the stadium, the players forming a group, excites me. ”

Do you eat while watching games?

“No. By now you know, I’m a good fork, but during the game I can’t because I lose focus. I eat before the kick-off or at half-time. And I try to take some nice walks to unload my thoughts.”

Who would you choose to sing with you among the blues?

“I’d call everyone, I’d make a good choir. Joking aside, if I could really do it it would be cool.”

