Cristina D’Avena explosive, the fans: “For all the smurfs”. And he scores with “Only football in the heart”

Cristina D’Avena poses with a black costume on the rocks (and the Ligurian sea in the background): the photo leaves the fans speechless. “For all the smurfs” exclaims one of his followers commenting on the image of the Bolognese singer famous for the cartoons that have entered the hearts of many generations of children. In these days Cristina D’Avena has also scored, making many fans happy with the single “In the heart only football” which pays tribute to Euro 2020: “I’m very excited about the release of Nel cuore solo il calcio, dedicated to the European championships. I wanted to give you a gem: my personal version of the very first theme song for Holly and Benji in addition to the unpublished. Long live the music, long live the acronyms, long live football! “, He wrote on social media. The single is contained in the album of the same name (released on June 9) with songs related to the world of football.

Camila Giorgi shorts and boots on the streets of Rome: “City of desire”

Camila Giorgi gave her followers some photos that see her immortalized on the streets of Rome: shorts and boots, a breathtaking look for the Italian tennis player, queen of social networks, which is preparing in view of Wimbledon (and in recent months it has launched the Giomila brand: “I love fashion, but I’m not the new Ferragni”, he explained). “Rome is the city of echoes, the city of illusions, it is the city of desire”, wrote Camila Giorgi accompanying the post that was a great success among her fans.

Heidi Klum, a skimpy Germany shirt: what a goal!

“Good luck there today Germany“he writes Heidi Klum on social media, posing with a German national team t-shirt. But the supermodel’s good luck is not enough to avoid defeat against the France (1-0 with own goal by Mats Hummels) in the debut match of Euro2020. However, Heidi, at 48, still shows off a dream body and his photo remains the best German goal in this continental review. The Teutonic fans obviously hope that now more and heavy ones will arrive on the playing field in the very delicate matches against Portugal of Cristiano Ronaldo andHungary.

Taylor Mega by boat in Formentera: between sun and dancing

“Now I’m going on a boat in this suit and everyone is going to die.” Had written Taylor Mega in his Instagram stories. The popular and beautiful influencer sports a green bikini that enhances her ever-spectacular physical shape. Sun, tan and some ballet for her. A real princess, indeed queen on the dream sea of ​​Formentera.

Raffaella Fico, shows the double point of view: side A and side B

Raffaella Fico he has no doubts: “There is no perspective without two points of view ..”. The former of Alessandro Moggi is Mario Balotelli so he gives his fans a double photo while on a boat: side A and side B. Which is better? In the case of the Fico it changes little: 10 and praise on both points of view. “What a show from head to toe including simply crazy”, the followers write. (read also: Raffaella Fico on vacation with her daughter Pia and friends, but Balotelli appears)

Wanda Nara, hot jungle: wonderful photos, applause from the followers

Wanda Nara confesses that he would stay in the jungle (“Me quedaría a vivir en la jungla”): the wife of Mauro Icardi (who stated that he wanted to stay at Psg, but the Juventus he could attack the player if he were to leave Cristiano Ronaldo: Maurito is very fond of Max Allegri) posts a costume photo that leaves the fans speechless. The Argentine showgirl is beautiful and in great shape. “Divina” … “Te amamos Wanda” … It’s raining like and comments of appreciation from millions of followers.

The video of Wanda Nara during a bath in Zanzibar

Wanda Nara is Mauro Icardi they are back in Africa, after three years, as “explorers “. A fascinating and at the same time romantic holiday dedicated to adventure and direct contact with nature, which the footballer of Paris Saint Germain and his wife are talking on instagram.

A quick stop in the Milan apartment and off to the African continent, in a luxurious location right in the heart of the savannah. Even the couple’s outfit is in line with the safari soul of the trip, but for Wanda also chic, enriched with a silk headband on the hair. And the photographic reportage, by her husband Icardi, once again sends the fans into raptures.