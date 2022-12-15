Cristina D’Avena and the performance for FdI: “Music is freedom. I sing for everyone, no one excluded”

After the shower of criticism that engulfed Cristina D’Avena for having joined the celebrations for the 10 years of the Brothers of Italy, the interpreter defended herself on social media in front. “I don’t bring ideologies, but music“. And again: “I don’t take sides and I don’t change my skin suddenly. I accepted an invitation to sing, not to serve under a flag,” she said written on Facebook.

The celebration of the majority party is scheduled to start this evening, Thursday 15 December, in Piazza del Popolo in Rome. But that Cristina D’Avena has accepted the invitation was not exactly unexpected.

After FdI’s triumph in the September 25 elections, Cristina D’Avena said she felt “strong sympathy” for Giorgia Meloni. The singer, who became famous for having sung almost all of the theme songs of the 80s cartoons, already on that occasion she had leapt to the center of the controversy.

Cristina D’Avena: “My songs bring light-heartedness”

Many, many, have once again pointed out to her that she is singing for a party that wants to deny abortion and the rights of the LGBT community, and much more. This morning, in a long post on Facebook, Cristina D’Avena decides to explain her point of view, omitting to tell “how she felt” after reading the accusations that have been made against her.

“I don’t think it’s necessary to explain how I felt; I prefer to remind those who judged me, perhaps a little too quickly, who I am – writes Cristina D’Avena -. For forty years she has been singing in all the places where I am well liked and welcomed. In the squares of the towns, in the buildings of the cities, in the theatres, on television, in the Lgbt + parties and also at the Unity Festivals. In the Prides and at the Vatican. And always and everywhere with all possible commitment and gratitude”.