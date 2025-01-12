On December 2, the program’s followers Masterchef Spain, they knew the name of the winner of the last edition of the ‘celebrities’. In the ninth season, personalities from all fields have participated, from the cultural to the political. Cristina Cifuentes (former president of the Community of Madrid) was a contestant.

The politician and television collaborator surprised the program’s viewers with her culinary skills, reaching program 12 and with a mini expulsion involved caused by a poorly executed mushroom lasagna.

Since leaving the program, Cifuentes has been sharing numerous recipes on his social networks, like this coconut flan which, according to her, is what her mother-in-law Angelines made.

This is how Cristina Cifuentes’ coconut flan is made

“I cooked this dessert in Masterchef forks a quick, very simple, but very delicious recipe“says the politician in the video she uploaded to TikTok showing the step by step of her coconut flan.

The most curious thing about the process of making your coconut flan is that, Instead of the oven, use a pressure cooker. In your case, put a small flan box inside it. with the dessert mixture and heats it in a bain-marie. Curious, right? Do you dare to do like her and try this special sweet for politics?

Ingredients

4 eggs

1 small can of condensed milk, 370g

2 measures of the can of whole milk, 740g

100 g of grated coconut

150 gr of sugar

Step by step to make Cristina Cifuentes’ coconut flan

We heat it in a pot on low heat. condensed milk and whole milk. While, we beat the eggs. After, We add them to the milk and mix. We add coconutremove and reserve. We continue with the caramel. To do this, we mix in a pan sugar and a few drops of lemon juice and water. We let it caramelize without moving anything and on low heat. In a flan box, we pour the candy and cover the walls with it. We must wait for it to cool and solidify. After, add the egg and coconut mixture that we have done previously. In a pressure cooker, We put the flan pan and cook in a bain-marie. for 20 minutes. The policy explains that we can do the same in the oven “at 180ºC, for 40 minutes.” We coolwe unmold and serve.

Benefits of coconut

As we have just shown you, coconut is a very versatile food and from which many recipes can be madeespecially in the world of baking. In addition, It contains numerous benefits for the body.





The water it contains contains potassium and sodium, not to mention that its flavor is quite pleasant for the palate, especially in the summer.

The Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN) explains that coconut “is a source of selenium, iron and potassium. Selenium contributes to hair and nail maintenance under normal conditions; iron contributes to normal formation of red blood cells and hemoglobin; Potassium contributes to maintenance of normal blood pressure“.

The same institution points out that 100 g of coconut can contain:

Energy: 373 kcal

Protein: 3.2 g

Total lipids: 36 g

Carbohydrates: 3.7 g

Fiber: 10.5 g

​Water: 46.6 g

