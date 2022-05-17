Cristina Chiabotto tells Verissimo about the pregnancy and reveals the sex of the unborn child

Among the numerous guests in the most recent episode of very true there was also Cristina Chiabotto. The famous TV personality is expecting her second baby. On the occasion of an interview with Silvia Toffanin, the woman unveiled the sex of the unborn child. Let’s find out together!

Guest to very trueCristina Chiabotto opened her heart to Silvia Toffanin talking about hers pregnancy. The former Miss Italy is about to become mom bis. In fact, following the birth of Luce Maria who turned one last May 7, the woman is waiting for hers second child.

The famous model is ateighth month of gestation and should give birth around the first days of July. However, this time theannouncement of pregnancy came only a few months ago. The reason? Chiabotto wanted to protect themselves and keep it for themselves.

As for the sex of the unborn child, the woman revealed that she is expecting one female. Currently, together with the partner Marco Rosciostill has not decided which will be the first name of the little girl:

With Luce we were more precise. This time we have a list of names, but we have not chosen yet, maybe we will look at it and decide at that moment

In a second moment, Chiabotto said that she had revealed the pregnancy to Marco during somewhat particular days. She had the Covid and the announcement to her husband took place at a distance. These were his words:

In a very simple and direct way. When I found out I had Covid, so I was isolated at home, and I said it from a distance: look here we go again. We are delighted.

Since when Luce Maria entered his life, Cristina Chiabotto took the distances from the entertainment world. However, in a future you don’t see only mom: