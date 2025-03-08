Cristina Almeida: Truths like High fists

Interview with the historic labor and political lawyer of IU and PSOE More rebels by nature with friends of the Earth

At the gates of a new 8M, we interviewed a historical figure of feminism in Spain, but also of labor law and politics: Cristina Almeida It is living history of the fight against Franco and for the rights of workers, women or political prisoners.

We talked with what was the policy of the Communist Party and one of the founders of the United Left, about the past and present of the left and the challenges of women. And we remember the fascist attacks against Atocha’s lawyers with their partner Paca Sauquillo, current president of the PSOE of Madrid.

And of women who fought for their role in politics, to those who fight in environmentalism: we complete the program talking about ecofeminism with Victoria Achútegui and Blanca Ruibalof friends of the Earth, in a new installment of the “rebel by nature” section.

