Saturday, March 8, 2025
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cristina Almeida: Truths like High fists

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 8, 2025
in Business
0
Cristina Almeida: Truths like High fists
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Interview with the historic labor and political lawyer of IU and PSOE

More rebels by nature with friends of the Earth

Look at us on YouTube and listen to us in Ivoox, Spotify All audio platforms.

At the gates of a new 8M, we interviewed a historical figure of feminism in Spain, but also of labor law and politics: Cristina Almeida It is living history of the fight against Franco and for the rights of workers, women or political prisoners.

We talked with what was the policy of the Communist Party and one of the founders of the United Left, about the past and present of the left and the challenges of women. And we remember the fascist attacks against Atocha’s lawyers with their partner Paca Sauquillo, current president of the PSOE of Madrid.

You can see the complete video program here:

And of women who fought for their role in politics, to those who fight in environmentalism: we complete the program talking about ecofeminism with Victoria Achútegui and Blanca Ruibalof friends of the Earth, in a new installment of the “rebel by nature” section.

It produces raw meat

#Cristina #Almeida #Truths #High #fists

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
Carlos Alcaraz gets rid of Quentin Halys and exceeds the second round of Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz gets rid of Quentin Halys and exceeds the second round of Indian Wells

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result