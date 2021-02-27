It is 142.7 kilometers from Turin to Milan (almost two hours by car), but after the 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona, that stretch seems to have become much longer for Juventus. Yes, the road to defending the crown is getting farther and farther.

Is that Andrea Pirlo’s team visited Mastini on the 24th date of Serie A, in a Marcantonio Bentegodi stadium that was always complex for Bianconeri (he has accumulated 11 draws, the same number of defeats and just 8 wins) and the history played his game to show that Juve has a hard time on that court.

From the outset the visit came out with everything to eat the rival, with a shot from Aaron Ramsey that passed very close. It seemed that he was going to dominate the match in terms of game and result, but he did not. Verona stood up and with a solid defense bet on some counterattacks to generate danger for the current Italian champions.

The first half passed almost unnoticed, with a lot of stiffness in the middle of the field and few chances to score (Cristiano Ronaldo only finished once, but very wide). Nevertheless, the Portuguese showed all his hierarchy as soon as the second chapter began.

Within the area, the Commander exquisitely defined for score his 19th goal in the 20 games he has played in this edition of Calcio (19 as a starter). He is the top scorer in the tournament and has won 57 victories in the last 60 games he played with Juve. Tremendous.

But the Portuguese alone cannot cope with everything and when it seemed that the adverse result was going to harm Hellas, the opposite happened. Ivan Juric’s team came out more determined to attack and got the tie 13 ‘from the end thanks to a header from Antonin Barak. Far from reacting, those of Turin almost lost it on the closing.

Both Inter (leading player with 53 points) and Milan (shooting guard with 49) celebrated that Vecchia Signora could not triumph, since those of Pirlo were relegated with 46 points (If Roma beats Rossonero they can pass it, since they have 44).

On the next matchday, Juventus will host Spezia on Tuesday, March 2 and four days later they will be home again, against Lazio. On Tuesday 9 they will meet Porto to try to reverse the series (1-2 against) and access the rooms of the Champions League. For its part, on 3/3, Hellas will go to Benevento.