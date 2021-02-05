Cristiano Ronaldo turns 36 todayBut his performance at Juventus shows that he continues to live up to his best seasons. With 22 goals in 23 games, the ex-Madridista is unstoppable and the Vecchia Signora is thinking of renewing his contract extending his stay from 2022 to 2023. A bet that would be undoubtedly successful according to Giovanni Mauri, Ancelotti’s Real Madrid physical trainer between 2013 and 2015, “I am not surprised by their performance,” he told ‘Tuttosport‘, “I just needed time to adjust. Now that he did, he scores more goals than in previous courses. Rest is a fundamental part of the methodology that we proposed to him and that he liked “.

According to Mauri, imagining a Cristiano still decisive at 40 is something very concrete: “I trained several players of that age, like Maldini and Costacurta, and at PSG I did it with Ibra and he was sure he would reach 40 in the field. They are all players with enormous muscular flexibility, Ibra moves like a dancer even though he weighs almost 100 kilos. They are like thoroughbred horses: Cristiano belongs to this category and will surely remain at a very high level until 40“The Italian has great memories of the forward:” He has remained in my heart as a footballer and as a person. I wish him and his family the best. “