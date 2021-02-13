Cristiano wants to play again with what was his best partner in Madrid: Marcelo. The Portuguese forward has proposed to the Juve leaders that this summer they sign the Brazilian full-back, as reported The Sun. This suggestion of the Portuguese star to his bosses is not new, since He did it last season already. Then, the contacts between the Italian club and the defender did not come to fruition, but now Marcelo’s situation in Madrid has changed radically and all parties are more receptive to his transfer.

At the moment, Marcelo is one of the players that Madrid has on the list to make cash this summer, since the club’s plans on the left side go through Mendy and Reguilón. The full-back has stopped being an untouchable piece to become the twelfth Madrid player in terms of minutes played. This season he has only participated in 10 of the 28 games that the white team has led and has added 838 minutes. To this is added that contract with Madrid ends in 2022, so this summer is the club’s last chance to get something in with his transfer.

Marcelo’s downturn in the last two seasons has been significant, but he has been one of the most profitable foreigners in the club’s history. The full-back arrived in Madrid in 2007 from Fluminense, and since then He has played 517 matches with the white jersey. In addition, he has scored 38 goals and provided 101 assists.