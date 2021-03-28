Cristiano Ronaldo He expressed himself on social media after the world was shocked by his anger at the end of the game against Serbia, in which he even threw the captain’s armband to the ground and left it on the grass as he went to the locker room. All as a result of a somewhat ghost that the referee did not grant him in the 94th minute and that would have meant the victory of Portugal.

“Being captain of the Portugal team is one of the greatest prides and privileges of my life. I give and will always give everything for my country, that will never change. But there are difficult times to face, especially when we feel that an entire nation is being harmed.. Raise your head and face the next challenge now! Strength, Portugal! “, He said through his Instagram account.