The Juventus is in trouble. And it is, among other things, because when Cristiano Ronaldo It is not plugged in to the equipment, it is difficult to dial. The Vecchia Signora march off the stalls Champions, in the fifth square of the A series and it is the Top-6 team that has scored the fewest goals so far this season (35). Undoubtedly, that Cristiano has wet powder against his main rivals has a direct relationship with the position occupied by the team of the highly questioned Pirlo In the table.

And that the Portuguese has 19 goals in 19 games this season. But the truth is that when Juventus has faced Milan, Inter, Atalanta and Rome, his direct rivals this season (he has not yet played against Naples), the five times Golden Ball He was only successful against the capital team, who made a double that served to tie the game.

Of the other three games, Juventus ended up losing to Inter last Sunday (2-0) and drawing against Atalanta (1-1), and only against leader Milan, the Bianconeri took the victory without the need for Cristiano had to intervene (1-3).

Despite everything, Cristiano has given Juventus six points in the league with his goals and was essential in winning first place in the group stage of the Champions before him Barça, who scored two goals in the Camp Nou to snatch the top seed in the round of 16 from him on the last day. That is the Christian that Pirlo needs so that his head is not in danger, which is more than ever at stake in the Italian Supercoppa, that faces Juventus this Wednesday precisely against the Naples, the only Top-6 team Cristiano has yet to play against.