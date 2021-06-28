The Portuguese team, current European champions and one of the favorites to win the final victory at Wembley, will not be able to repeat the title this year after falling in the round of 16 at the hands of Belgium.
Roberto Martínez’s team won by the minimum (1-0) with a goal from Thorgan Hazard and that the Portuguese desperately sought the goal, especially in a second half in which they got to lock up the Belgians. But Portugal met a great Thibaut Courtois who made several decisive stops and with the wood.
At the end of the match, Cristiano Ronaldo approached the Belgian giardameta and had a few words with him reminding him of how lucky he was with that ball that crashed into the post: “You were lucky, eh? The ball did not want to go in tonight. Good night. good luck, man, “said the Portuguese captain in some images that have been released by UEFA.
In this way, the Portuguese team is left out of the quarterfinals of a European Championship for the first time and will not be able to revalidate the title won five years ago in France. For its part, Belgium continues in the tournament and you will face Italy in the quarterfinals next Friday.
