The last anger carried out by the Portuguese star was last Saturday when his team faced Serbia. The captain dropped the armband and left it on the grass as he went to the locker room. All as a result of a somewhat ghost that the referee did not grant him in the 94th minute and that would have meant the victory of Portugal. Photo:

Srdjan stevanovic

March 30, 2021

In 2009, when he was in the ranks of Manchester United, he became angry with the then manager of the English team, Sir Alex Ferguson during a game against City when he was substituted in the 58th minute. Photo:

John peters

March 30, 2021

In 2010, when he faced the Spanish team, Cristino got angry with his teammate Nani. He touched the ball after a wonderful play by Ronaldo. The goal was disallowed by the referee for offside. Photo:

Laurence griffiths

March 30, 2021

The Portuguese in 2011 got angry with his Real Madrid teammates during a Clásico. The forward went to pressure the Blaugrana team but his team did not accompany him in the pressure. This pissed Cris off. Photo:

Alex Livesey

March 30, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off during a match against Athletic Club for an alleged assault. The Bilbao group stirred with him, forming a small thong. Photo:

David ramos

March 30, 2021

On September 19, the Portuguese forward was expelled from Mestalla for grabbing Valencia defender Jaison Murillo by the hair. The defender caused, in addition to the expulsion, the first tears and frustration with the Italian team. Photo:

NurPhoto

March 30, 2021

