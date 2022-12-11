Kneeling on the grass and covering his face after finishing the match against Morocco, Cristiano Ronaldo has starred this Sunday in the covers of the Portuguese sports press, which defines the defeat as a “sad end”.

The despair and sadness of the captain of the Portuguese team is the spitting image of how he feels Portugal after being eliminated by Morocco in the quarterfinals of the World Cup by a solitary goal from Youseff En-Nesyri.

“Sad ending“, headlines the newspaper ‘Récord’, which highlights on its cover the criticism of the players Pepe and Bruno Fernandes against the referee and the accusation of the couple of

Cristiano, the model Georgina Rodríguez, against the coach, Fernando Santos, for “underestimating the best in the world” and not taking him out until the second half.

‘A Bola’ summarizes the result with “Cry, Portugal” and explains that “Cristiano Ronaldo in tears is the image of frustration and sadness for the team and the country“. ‘O Jogo’, for his part, concludes that the Portuguese are “on the ground”.

The digital media Maisfutebol highlights how Cristiano Ronaldo, “in what was surely the last game in a World Cup”, “behaved like a captain”: “Fifty minutes looking at Ronaldo and missing what he experienced”.

A goal from Youseff En Nesyri in the 42nd minute propelled Morocco to the historic semifinals of the 2022 World Cup, that had never been reached by an African team. The “quinas” plan to return this Sunday to Portugal.

katia exploded

Katia Aveiro, sister of Cristiano Ronaldo, he didn’t keep anything and exploded against the people who didn’t support the team and who were glad of the defeats and elimination.

“We lost the world championship when a group of rats (low-level clubs) celebrated the Swiss victory as a victory against Ronaldo,” he said on his social media.

And he added: “There are no clubs in the National Team. The National Team is a country. Unfortunately Portugal has not learned this lesson.”

