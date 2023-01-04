The world of football was shocked a few days ago when it was revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has been transferred to Al-Nassr, a club located in Riyadh that belongs to the First Division of Saudi Arabia. The interesting, is that this movement also had an impact on FIFA 23.

Due to this change, the player’s average rating dropped to 88 in FIFA 23somewhat surprising, since Ronaldo had remained above this number even when he had problems with Manchester United. Since FIFA 07 A rating of this level had not been seen, since in the title it had an 87.

This does not end here, because Cristiano Ronaldo’s individual attributes have also decreased, seeing his acceleration reduced by two points, his dribbling ability by three and his resistance by four. However, there is a possibility that the player’s numbers will increase in the futurebut this will depend on your personal performance and that of your team.

Via: Record